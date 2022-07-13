Different MLB Draft this year for San Diego County players

Vanderbilt pitcher Spencer Jones. (Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

Spencer Jones has battled his way through a broken elbow, Tommy John surgery, and a move from a top high school pitching prospect to a full-time college outfielder.

Seems like the spotlight has been on him for five years.

The spotlight is new to Tyler Bremner, who didn’t start climbing the MLB Draft prospects list until the middle of this past season.

Now Jones, a hard-hitting right fielder at Vanderbilt who played at La Costa Canyon High, has put himself in the first-round discussion while Bremner, who finished his senior season at Scripps Ranch High, could go somewhere in the top five rounds.

2022 MLB Draft

At Los Angeles

Sunday: Rounds 1-2 and supplemental, 4 p.m., ESPN & MLB Network

Monday: Rounds 3-10, 11 a.m., MLB.com

Tuesday: Rounds 11-20, 11 a.m., MLB.com

“I’m excited more than anything,” Jones said. “I’m trying to stay in the moment, enjoy being around family.

“I have no idea what will happen. That’s what makes all this so exciting.

“But I think I’ve put myself in a position to go fairly high.”

Playing right field for Vanderbilt, the 6-foot-7 Jones hit .370/.460/.643 with 12 homers, 21 doubles and 60 RBIs in 61 games.

Scouts like his raw power and the fact he runs a speedy 4.15 seconds home-to-first. He stole 14 bases in 15 attempts.

Plus, he’s considered an above-average defender.

“Playing pro ball has been a dream since I was a little kid,” said Jones, 21, who has a year of college eligibility remaining and has two semesters left to graduate.

“I went through a lot, had a fun time at Vanderbilt, but I’m ready to go out and see what I can do in pro ball.”

Bremner is in an entirely different position.

He has a college scholarship to UC Santa Barbara — a top-flight baseball school. So he has options.

Scripps Ranch High pitcher Tyler Bremner. (Courtesy Scripps Ranch Baseball)

“This is a hard decision, and I’m still up in the air,” Bremner said. “The chance to play pro ball is a big pull, but UCSB is a great school. That’s why it’s so tough.

“My dream is to play pro ball, but there are different ways to get there.

“Will I be a better pitcher after three or four years in college than I would be if I get drafted and sign now?”

Bremner threw only 24 1/3 innings last year as a junior.

He finished this season with a 4-2 record and an 0.90 ERA. He struck out 87, walked just 21 and allowed 33 hits in 54 1/3 innings.

In his last three starts, he struck out 10 in five shutout innings against Point Loma; fanned 12 in six innings against Cathedral Catholic with one earned run; and struck out 13 in five innings against Westview without giving up an earned run.

His fastball sits at 92-94 mph, and he doesn’t turn 18 until Sunday.

“It has been crazy how fast things have come up,” Bremner said. “I wasn’t really in the draft lists until halfway through this season.

“I’m not stressing out about all this, but it certainly has been interesting.”

San Diego County has a number of good players — especially pitchers Sam Garewal of Canyon Crest and Cody Delvecchio of Mission Hills — but Bremner could be the only high school player taken.

The county has had a high school player taken every year since the draft was instituted in 1965.

“There are a lot of really good players in San Diego, but Bremner could be the only high school kid taken,” said one scout.

“Delvecchio throws hard, but he’s short (5-11). Garewal really knows how to pitch, but he’s an academic kid (with a commitment to Northwestern).

“It’s a good college draft locally. And there are a lot of kids who went away to college who will go.

“It will be a little different draft locally this season because of the high school thing.”

=======================

SAN DIEGANS IN DRAFT MIX

OF Spencer Jones, La Costa Canyon HS/Vanderbilt (highest rank: 29, round: 1-2)

Comment: Blossomed after injury-plagued career. Big, fast, strong. Hit .370 with 12 HR, 60 RBI and 14 SB.

LHP Brycen Mautz, Westview HS/USD (70, 2-3-4)

Comment: Deceptive with 90-93 mph fastball and low 80s slider.

RHP Troy Melton, San Diego State (102, 3-4)

Comment: Fastball has touched 98 mph with 2-seamer and 87-88 changeup.

RHP Tyler Bremner, Scripps Ranch HS (120, 3-5)

Comment: UC Santa Barbara commit with 92-94 mph fastball. Is San Diego’s highest-rated prep player.

OF Anthony Hall, Point Loma HS/Oregon (123, 4-5)

Comment: Has power with 14 HRs and 17 doubles for Ducks. Projects as a corner OF.

RHP Michael Knorr, Carlsbad HS/Coastal Carolina (128, 4-5)

Comment: Found himself after transfer from CS Fullerton. Changed delivery and fastball has touched 99 mph with low-80s slider.

LHP Nick Sando, San Dieguito Academy/Santa Clara (209, 6-7)

Comment: Fastball sits 89-91. Had 79 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings.

RHP Derek Diamond, Ramona HS/Ole Miss (212, 6-7)

Comment: Had an up-and-down season, but fastball still sits 92-97 mph.

IF Chase Miedroth, USD (213, 6-7)

Comment: Sophomore eligible hit .329 with 10 HR.

SS Jim Jarvis, Clairemont HS/Alabama (303, 10-11)

Comment: Slick fielding, left-handed hitter.

OF Mac Bingham, Torrey Pines HS/Arizona (341, 10-12)

Comment: Good fielder with 6 HRs and 12 doubles. Draft-eligible sophomore.

C Caleb Ricketts, USD (291, 12-15)

Comment: Hit .373 with 16 HR. Threw out 16 of 35 base stealers.

3B Otto Kemp, Point Loma Nazarene (483, 15-20)

Comment: Hit .364 with 17 HR, but is 23 years old.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

1B Connor O’Brien, Rancho Bernardo HS/Bradley

Comment: Hit .392 with 10 HRs. Drawing late-round interest.

OF Murphy Stehly, Santa Fe Christian/Texas

Comment: Hit .367 with 19 HRs, 20 doubles and 61 RBIs. Second-team All-American.

1B Kyle Nevin, Poway/Baylor

Comment: Sophomore eligible. Has power and speed. Draft Combine invitee.

LHP Zachary Veen, Point Loma Nazarene.

Comment: Sophomore eligible. Has gotten a lot of looks.

LHP/OF Baxter Halligan, Point Loma Nazarene

Comment: Two-way player who was 14-2 and hit .344. But he’s 24 years old.

RHP Garrett Apker, Cal State San Marcos

Comment: No. 1 starter with decent stuff. Could go late.

SS Michael Fuhrman, UC San Diego

Comment: Slick fielder who can run.

3B/RHP Jimmy Chatfield, Francis Parker/Yale

Comment: An on-base guy with some pop.

SS Zack Prajzner, San Marcos HS/Notre Dame

Comment: Good glove. Has speed.

OF Ivan Luna, Vista HS/Fresno State

Comment: Hit .348 with 11 HRs and 19 doubles.

OF Kade Kretzschmer, San Marcos HS/Dartmouth

Comment: Hit .353, but he’s a senior.

Junior College

LHP Dylan Delvecchio, Mission Hills HS/Palomar College

Comment: Crafty lefty who has committed to Tarleton State.

C Devlin Lindeman, Palomar College

Comment: Left-hand hitting catcher with pop and can run.

OF Quincy Scott, Mission Hills HS/Palomar College

Comment: Scouts hate his swing, but hit .395 with 52 RBIs.

1B Zavien Watson, Cathedral Catholic HS/Grossmont College

Comment: Hit .379 with 9 HR.

SS Xavier Gonzalez, Hilltop HS/Southwestern College

Comment: Good fielder who hit .369.

OF Danny Yanez, Grossmont HS/San Diego Mesa College

Comment: Hit .320 with 8 HRs.

High School

RHP Cody Delvecchio, Mission Hills HS

Comment: UCLA commit with fastball at 92-94 mph.

LHP Sam Garewal, Canyon Crest Academy

Comment: San Diego’s Pitcher of Year. Committed to Northwestern.

IF Ryan Rivera, San Marcos HS

Comment: San Diego State commit had big year cut short by injury.

OF/1B DJ Cardinal, Del Norte HS

Comment: San Diego State commit.

OF Maddox Hailey, Madison HS

Comment: San Diego State commit.

IF Ryan Ward, Coronado HS

Comment: Arkansas commit.