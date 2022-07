Dorothy Lois Breedlove affectionately known as Nanny by many family and friends died peacefully on May 31, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who gave selflessly to her family and community. Dorothy was born April 1, 1919, in Clarendon to Clarence and Edna Phelps. After graduating from...

