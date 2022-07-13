Home, vehicles destroyed in rural Dane Co. fire

WiscTV/Channel3000

MCFARLAND, Wis. — A home and two vehicles are considered a total loss following a fire in rural Dane County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home in the 2500 block of Dyreson Road between McFarland and Stoughton around 1:35 p.m., the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The homeowners reportedly smelled smoke coming from the garage and got out of the house without being hurt.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but it’s believed to have started in the garage.

The American Red Cross also responded to help the residents.

