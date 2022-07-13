Large Firework Detonated Inside Eagan Movie Theater
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a southern Twin Cities suburb are working to identify the person or persons who set off a large firework inside a movie theater Tuesday night....kroc.com
