West Valley City, UT

West Valley City police searching for missing teen with autism

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago
Courtesy: WVCPD

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen him?

The West Valley City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing, at-risk teen.

Eighteen-year-old Eduardo Jesus Lopez-Lopez is described as five-feet-eight inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

Courtesy: WVCPD

Eduardo has autism and his family reports that he is unsafe being alone.

He is also known to ride Trax, so any fellow Trax riders are advised to keep an eye out for him.

Police say he may be wearing blue shorts, a black sweatshirt and is likely to be carrying a burgundy Adidas backpack with gray on the bottom.

If you see Eduardo, please contact police at 801-840-000.

