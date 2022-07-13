ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Attorney for Mississippi abortion case calls Roe v. Wade reversal 'tremendous victory'

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

One of the attorneys in Mississippi's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case , which ultimately brought an end to nationwide abortion access in America, testified before Congress on Wednesday.

Of the six witnesses to testify in the more than five- hour-long hearing of the House Oversight Committee, Erin Hawley was the only one on the anti-abortion side of the contentious debate.

Hawley serves as senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom . ADF describes itself as "the world's largest legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, the sanctity of life, parental rights and God's design for marriage and family."

Hawley assisted the state of Mississippi in arguing the Dobbs case, working closely with Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Solicitor General Scott Stewart.

"The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs corrects a 50-year wrong, one that resulted in the death of over 60 million unborn children," Hawley said in her opening statement. "Roe v. Wade was premised on egregious legal errors, and its reversal is a tremendous victory for life and for the American people."

Hawley spoke of her time working on the case while she was caring for an infant daughter.

"It's not easy to travel with a baby, but my job allowed me to take her along, encouraged it really, something we should see far more of today. Abigail was a tiny but tangible reminder of why Dobbs matters, because every life is unique and valuable," Hawley said.

The hearing, while contentious at times, mostly featured Republicans asking questions of Hawley and Democrats asking questions of the other five witnesses, who favor abortion rights. The witnesses and representatives contradicted each other at times on issues such as when life begins and the definition of abortion.

The abortion-rights witnesses, particularly University of California-Irvine Chancellor's Professor of Law Michele Bratcher Goodwin, argued that reducing abortion access will only worsen maternal mortality rates.

"The United States bears the chilling distinction of being the most dangerous place in the industrialized world to give birth," Goodwin said, adding that the country ranks No. 55 in the world in maternal death rate. "Disproportionately those who will suffer most are poor women, especially Black and brown women. Black women are over three times as likely to die by carrying a pregnancy to term than their white counterparts, and in Mississippi a Black woman is 118 times more likely to die by carrying a pregnancy to term than by having an abortion."

Asked what banning abortion would mean for women, Goodwin said, "It is essentially a death sentence" for many.

Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., while questioning Hawley, responded to Goodwin's "death sentence" comment.

"I just heard them talk about that it would be a death sentence for the mother, taking the life of the baby, and I find that really interesting that we're talking about a hypothetical situation of taking the life of the mother, when they're actually taking the life of the baby," Foxx said, with a laugh.

Foxx then asked Hawley whether abortion should be considered health care, as each of the abortion-rights witnesses had said it is.

"Abortion is not health care," Hawley said.

Shortly thereafter, another witness, Renitta Shannon, a state representative in Georgia, shot back.

"I want to correct the record on a few things," Shannon said while answering questions from Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-District of Columbia. "Abortion is absolutely health care. When you have a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy, a lot of times abortion is the way that these things are resolved."

Whether procedures to remove miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies — pregnancies that are not viable — constitutes an abortion was one of the main points of contention throughout the hearing.

Democrat lawmakers and abortion-rights witnesses voiced concern that abortion bans could impact those procedures.

Hawley and Republicans on the committee repeatedly said they are not abortions. However, Hawley later said there are cases, outside of miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies, where a fetus that might not be seen as viable yet should still be protected.

"As we think about unborn babies, these are the tiniest and most vulnerable humans among us," Hawley said. "They are most deserving of our help, and it doesn't matter whether they are viable or they need a little more help, they are fully human, they are fully alive, and they deserve life."

Hawley was asked a number of times by Democrats whether people should be prosecuted for receiving an abortion or whether doctors should be for performing them when they believe the life of the mother is at risk.

"Absolutely not," Hawley said. "Women should never be prosecuted for having an abortion, ... and every state allows for an emergency exception to save the life of the mother. Mississippi allows that in the physician's best judgment."

Another point of contention among committee members and witnesses came over who can become pregnant. At a different hearing the day before, Hawley's husband, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was called transphobic by a University of California-Berkeley law professor. Sen. Hawley had asked the professor for clarity after she used the gender-neutral phrase "people with a capacity for pregnancy." The phrase is one of a handful used by those seeking to include transgender men and nonbinary people into conversations around pregnancy and abortion.

A similar debate played out during Wednesday's hearing. Erin Hawley was asked by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., "can men become pregnant?"

"Biological women may become pregnant," Hawley replied.

Later, Shannon used the term "pregnant person," to which Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., interjected "mother" and "woman."

Ultimately, as the other witnesses laid out what they saw as the impending medical dangers of abortion access decreasing, Hawley tried to make the case that Roe v. Wade was never rooted in helping women. Motherhood, Hawley argued, is honorable and should not be seen as a burden that holds her gender back.

"Tragically, Roe was as wrong about women as it was about the constitution," Hawley said. "Its seven male authors lamented that motherhood 'forced upon women a bleak and distressful future,' but moms across the country know that's an inadequate description of what we do and who we are. With Dobbs, Americans can begin to undo the damage of that devastating lie."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Attorney for Mississippi abortion case calls Roe v. Wade reversal 'tremendous victory'

The Juggernaut
2d ago

If anything, the Supreme Court ruling will increase the number of abortions in our state because it doesn't address the root causes - poor education, limited job opportunities, dismal insurance rate. Mississippi is headed straight backwards, but most of these evangelicals are too dense to know it....

