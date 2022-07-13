Boise Fire keeping busy with river rescues

By drowning each year than any other state. Quinn's Pond in Boise is a busy place in a busy area. It also unfortunately has its fair share of sad instances like this one. According to the City of Boise news page, "At 3:00 pm on July 11th, Boise Fire, Boise Police, and Ada County Paramedics responded to a report of an adult male, possibly in his 60s, who was swimming at Quinn’s Pond before bystanders noticed him unresponsive. Bystanders immediately pulled him to shore and began life-saving measures until First Responders arrived and took over. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but sadly he did not survive."
Comments / 0