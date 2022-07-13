MISSING: Donna Remolde And John Tangradi; Last Seen In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 19, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of Merchants Lane. A caller reported a pick-up truck had rolled over multiple times. Crews arrived and found a T-bone-style...
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics assistance in locating missing person Robert Sexton, a 70 y/o white male (see photo). Sexton was last seen in the Lexington Park area at 6:30 pm wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is...
LA PLATA, Md. – On July 18 at 11:53 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caroline Drive and Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located...
A teenager was reportedly hospitalized after being shot late on Monday, July 18, in Maryland, according to reports. Detectives in Charles County are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot shortly before midnight in the wrist near Jennie Run Drive in La Plata on Monday night, officials said. The teen...
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – My family was at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival earlier in the evening with our four-year-old son and many of our close friends and numerous families. The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Carnival is a family event! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! We have said...
A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Southern Maryland late Monday night, a spokesperson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office tells WTOP. The boy was shot just before midnight in a parking lot near Caroline Avenue and Jennie Run Place in La Plata, the office’s spokesperson Diane Richardson said.
BRYANTOWN, Md. – On July 16, at approximately 2:49 p.m., a report of a structure fire came in located at the 7000 block of Leonardtown Road. The reported structure was a large equestrian barn. The barn was vacant at the time of the fire. The fire was reportedly discovered...
UPDATE – At approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 18, first responders got a call that a body had been located near Camp Merryeland. They would soon after confirm the identity as that of the 10-year-old girl, Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla. She would be confirmed as deceased soon after arrival. SMCSO...
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased passenger is 17-year-old Janiya Thompson of Upper Marlboro. On July 17, 2022, at approximately 5:50 pm, officers responded to the area...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested in Dumfries on Friday after a verbal altercation resulted in minor injury and a stolen car. Police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Dumfries Road in Dumfries on Friday, July 15 at 12:30 p.m. to investigate a stolen vehicle.
KETTERING, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead and four others were hospitalized after a crash Sunday night in the Kettering area of Prince George's County. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place. The vehicle was heading west on Kettering Drive when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Richard Allen Ryce, 60, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Richard was born on November 16, 1961, to Daniel and Mary Ryce at the US Naval Air Station. After graduation from Chopticon High School, he worked in masonry as a brick foreman...
Thomas Wayt Smith, 84, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 11, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side. He was born on June 18, 1938 in Stauton, VA to the late Chester Truman Smith, Sr. and Virginia Elizabeth Lines Smith. Tom was employed as a...
LINTHICUM, Md. — A District Heights woman was arrested Saturday after an attempted carjacking at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Maryland Transportation Authority police said officers responded to the airport's Upper Level Roadway around 9 a.m. to investigate the attempted carjacking. A woman told police that while she was...
On July 16 at 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Acton Lane and Western Parkway in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. A preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger car was turning left from westbound Acton Lane onto southbound Western Parkway. A motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Acton Lane, struck the car.
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man was Tasered after allegedly pulling a knife at a bar on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard on Saturday evening. Anne Arundel County police responded to a report of an assault at Ferndale Tavern, at about 9 p.m. July 16. William Weeks, 33, is...
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – 3:10 p.m. –The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking contact information for the child’s parents/guardian. If you have information that can assist in help, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. The Sheriff’s Office reports the child...
A Silver Spring motorcyclist who died after crashing into the back of a police vehicle last week on the Inter County Connector has been identified. Carlos Ivan Diaz-Franco, 31, was thrown from his motorcycle after the collision on the ICC between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road around 7:30, Thursday, July 14, say Montgomery County police.
On Thursday, residents from Lothian, Maryland, filed a petition urging Anne Arundel County to re-examine a special exception zoning permit issued to Westport Reclamation, a sand and gravel reclamation site located on Sands Road in Lothian. The special exception permit was issued in 1967, has never been renewed or reviewed,...
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department today located and arrested a man wanted for fatally shooting his coworker on Thursday. The suspect is 29-year-old Aaren Butler of District Heights. He’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Fred Graham of...
