MISSING: Donna Remolde And John Tangradi; Last Seen In Leonardtown

KETTERING, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead and four others were hospitalized after a crash Sunday night in the Kettering area of Prince George's County. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place. The vehicle was heading west on Kettering Drive when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

KETTERING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO