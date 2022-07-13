New Freeform series 'Everything's Trash' a career milestone for Phoebe Robinson

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, following recent speculation about whether or not he would take the gig. The news was confirmed in a report by ET, with a source telling the publication that Rock turned down the job in order to better focus on his comedy tour and upcoming special. Additionally, the source indicated that Rock is "over" Hollywood, and wants to travel and lay low once his tour concludes. Rock and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both reportedly eyed to host the award ceremony, which will air on NBC this September, with producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment reportedly aiming for "ambitious choices" for the gig. According to a representative from the TV Academy cited in the report, the Emmys are still searching for a host, and are apparently not considering "going hostless." It was previously reported that talent from NBC and Peacock would be considered.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO