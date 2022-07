Michigan State sent an offer to a 6-foot-7, 205 pound combo guard on Wednesday. Jalen Haralson is the latest player to get an offer from the Spartans. Haralson doesn’t have a ranking yet per the 247Sports Composite. The Spartans aren’t the only B1G school that has been interested in him so far. Purdue, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, and Iowa have also given Haralson offers. He attends Fishers High School in Fishers, Indiana.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO