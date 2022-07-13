ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: What happens next in the Musk-Twitter saga?

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and MATT O'BRIEN
Cover picture for the articleIn the latest twist in the Twitter-Elon Musk saga, the company has sued the billionaire Tesla CEO in an attempt to force him to complete his $44 billion takeover. Twitter claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Delaware that Musk's “outlandish” and “bad faith” actions have caused the social media platform...

CNN

This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy...
bloomberglaw.com

Musk’s Tweets Drew More SEC Scrutiny as He Soured on Twitter Bid

Elon Musk ’s tweets are under the microscope with regulators again, this time over a missive in May that cast doubt on whether he’d go through with his $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter Inc. The billionaire drew scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission over a...
Benzinga

How This Twitter Analyst Expects Lawsuit Against Elon Musk To End

A Twitter Inc TWTR analyst said Thursday their skepticism of the company has “flipped” after a review of its lawsuit against Elon Musk. The Twitter Analyst: Barton Crockett upgraded Twitter from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $52. The Twitter Takeaways: It previously...
MarketRealist

Twitter Plans to Sue Elon Musk, He Replies With a Meme on Twitter

There have been a number of twists and turns in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. It all started back in April when SEC filings revealed that he became the largest private shareholder in the company. In April, Musk made a formal, unsolicited bid to purchase all outstanding shares in the company. After a lot of reluctance, Twitter's board reached a decision about Musk's deal. Then he put the deal on hold due to concerns about Twitter’s fake and spam accounts. On July 8, after a lot of back and forth, Musk backed out of the $44 billion deal. Is Twitter suing Musk?
The Verge

Elon Musk wants Twitter trial to wait until February 2023

Elon Musk’s legal team has responded to Twitter’s lawsuit against him, saying that the company is demanding an unreasonably fast trial. In response, Musk’s team asks that the case not be heard until next year, according to Bloomberg. Twitter has pushed for the trial to take place...
CNBC

SEC letter to Musk questions tweet about Twitter acquisition

The Securities and Exchange Commission asked billionaire Elon Musk for more information on his tweet related to his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter that he's recently tried to call off. Musk has since sought to get out of the deal, claiming Twitter did not uphold its end of the contract...
The Week

Musk backs away from Twitter deal: Who loses?

Elon Musk's lawyer has told Twitter that the Tesla CEO wants to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Musk had demanded that Twitter provide definitive information on how many of its accounts were legitimate users and how many were bots and fake accounts, and he said the company hasn't provided the information he needs. "Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions" of their agreement, and "appears to have made false and misleading representations," Musk's lawyers said in the filing, and the company "appears to have made false and misleading representations." The news sent Twitter shares plunging.
The Associated Press

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, trying to force him to complete his $44 billion takeover of the social media company by accusing him of “outlandish” and “bad faith” actions that have caused the platform irreparable harm and “wreaked havoc” on its stock price. Back in April, Musk pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, which agreed to those terms after reversing its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday that he was backing away from his agreement to buy the company. Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation: “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the suit stated.
AFP

Twitter lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of contract breach

Twitter on Tuesday sued Elon Musk for breaching the $44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm, calling his exit strategy "a model of hypocrisy," court documents showed. "Musk's conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process," the lawsuit contended.
