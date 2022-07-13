Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford!

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic World Dominion) has been tapped as one of the leads, vengeful god Zeus, in Netflix’s darkly comedic Greek mythology reimagining series Kaos, from creator-writer Charlie Covell. He replaces Hugh Grant, who originally had been cast in the role but had to pull out over date availability.
Goldblum joins Kaos‘ ensemble cast, which includes Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend. Filming is slated to begin later this summer.
Kaos is billed as a bold, darkly comic contemporary take...
