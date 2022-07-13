ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford!

heraldcourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Ford was born on July 13, 1942, and turns 80. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. The actor...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedigitalfix.com

Harrison Ford punched Ryan Gosling for real during Blade Runner 2049

As Harrison Ford turns 80, The Digital Fix is looking back at the Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor’s illustrious career. One of the most famous properties Ford has been a part of is Blade Runner, the Ridley Scott science fiction movie franchise which had its first outing in the ’80s before returning 35 years later for the sequel: Blade Runner 2049. In both movies, Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard, a former blade runner now in hiding, while Ryan Gosling plays K, a Nexus-9 replicant blade runner.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Harrison Ford’s 80th birthday includes a tribute from ‘Star Wars’ co-star Mark Hamill

The actor, who entered his ninth decade Wednesday, is one of the most beloved stars of the "Star Wars" franchise, known for his role as roguish space pirate Han Solo. Well, his co-star and pal Mark Hamill wanted him to know he wasn't flying "solo" on his big milestone birthday. The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the franchise, tweeted a picture of the two of them, arms wrapped around each other's shoulders, on Ford's birthday. He wrote: "For Harrison: Glad to be your pal, mh."
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Chris Pratt Explains The Funny Way Harrison Ford Factors Into His Decision Not To Take Over As Indiana Jones

While Harrison Ford received a lot of attention earlier this week for turning 80, resulting in plenty of people (including Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill) wishing him a happy birthday, as far as the man’s film work goes, it’s been a while since we’ve seen in the cinematic realm. Ford last starred in 2020’s The Call of the Wild, but next year he’ll be back on the big screen for Indiana Jones 5. After that, it’s hard to say what will happen with the Indiana Jones movies, but Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt explained the funny reason how Ford has factored into his decision not to take over as the whip-wielding archaeologist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
hypebeast.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' Surpasses 'Titanic' To Become Paramount's Highest Grossing Domestic Film

Top Gun: Maverick continues to make studio history, surpassing $600 million USD in domestic box office just earlier this week. The sequel now surpasses Titanic after earning $601.9 million USD throughout North America. In June, the film crossed the $1 billion USD mark in global box office, making it Tom Cruise‘s greatest film milestone to date. So far, the movie has grossed $595.6 million USD internationally and almost $1.2 billion USD globally. The film also ranks 12th in total ticket sales in North America as it becomes Paramount’s highest-earning film on the continent. CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins said,
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Cruise almost starred in The Shawshank Redemption

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has been for some time now, having starred in some truly excellent movies in his career. Turns out, he very nearly starred in one of the best movies of all time, after getting as far as doing a table read of the script for The Shawshank Redemption before the role went to Tim Robbins.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jeff Goldblum Joins Netflix Series ‘Kaos’, Replacing Hugh Grant

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic World Dominion) has been tapped as one of the leads, vengeful god Zeus, in Netflix’s darkly comedic Greek mythology reimagining series Kaos, from creator-writer Charlie Covell. He replaces Hugh Grant, who originally had been cast in the role but had to pull out over date availability. Goldblum joins Kaos‘ ensemble cast, which includes Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend. Filming is slated to begin later this summer. Kaos is billed as a bold, darkly comic contemporary take...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Film Series#The Golden Globe
thedigitalfix.com

Cameron Diaz returns for Netflix action movie with Jamie Foxx

After an eight year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is returning to acting. Jamie Foxx made the announcement about the forthcoming Netflix action movie on his social media, in which he recorded a phone call between himself and Diaz. Foxx invited NFL star Tom Brady onto the call to give Diaz advice on ‘unretiring.’
NFL
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Pratt Addresses Rumors of Indiana Jones Casting Talks With Steven Spielberg

In the years following the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, fans of the titular character didn't know what the future held for the hero, with Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt recently joking that, had he taken on the character, he would be fearful of Harrison Ford's ghost. The question was poised by Happy Sad Confused podcast host Joshua Horowitz, asking Pratt if there had ever been talks between him and Steven Spielberg before Indiana Jones 5 moved forward, with the actor avoiding direct confirmation or denial of such talks and instead deflecting with an anecdote about Ford's own connection to the character.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Chris Pratt Breaks Silence on Reports That He May Play Indiana Jones

From his beginnings as the airheaded, but lovable Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, actor Chris Pratt transformed into one of Hollywood’s leading men. Helming franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, Pratt proved time and time again that he is more than capable of handling the pressures of tentpole films. But while Pratt is an A-list celebrity, there are plenty of roles he wasn’t given. Once rumored by Deadline, one role that apparently slipped through his fingers was the iconic Indiana Jones.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Bill Nighy Joins Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo in ‘Role Play’

With production for the film now underway, BAFTA Award-winning actor Bill Nighy has recently joined the cast with Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) and David Oyelowo (Chaos Walking) for the upcoming thriller Role Play, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The film will be helmed by Thomas Vincent, who previously directed episodes of television shows such as Possessions, Reacher, and Versailles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy