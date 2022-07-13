ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ crop art created by Kansas artist

By Heidi Schmidt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Fans of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” will have something else to obsess over while waiting as the cast films Season 5.

Netflix commissioned a massive crop circle that’s located somewhere in an Indiana cornfield.

The art features Eddie Munson , played by Joseph Quinn. The crop art depicts Eddie throwing up devil horns while wearing his Hellfire Club shirt. It included the message “Eddie Munson 4 Ever.”

The creation is by Lawrence, Kansas, artist Stan Herd.

KCK barbecue restaurant featured in ‘Queer Eye’ up for sale

Herd has worked to create all kinds of memorable crop art across the country.

“We worked with some great locals and an amazing farm couple,” Herd said. “We are excited to see that Twitter just reached 600,000 hits since 8 this morning.”

In the Kansas City area, his works include Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in a field near Lawrence, NASA Astronaut Stephanie Wilson and John Lewis in Atlanta, and even a tribute to the State of Kansas in 2005.

Herd also paints murals as well as oils and other mediums.

Netflix and Stranger Things tweeted a tribute video to Munson, including the crop circle set to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Wednesday afternoon.

Munson played the song as he worked to fight Vecna’s demobats and save his friends.

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that “Stranger Things” will return for Season 5, but it may not be available to stream until late 2024 or early 2025.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

WIBW

