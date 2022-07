SHREVEPORT, La. - Two victims were shot Saturday night at a grocery store on Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport. According to Shreveport police, two male suspects opened fire at the R&W Consumers Grocery store in the 4101 block of Hollywood Avenue around 11:08 p.m. The suspects opened fire to a group of bystanders of over 30 rounds. One bystander was struck in the hip and the other was struck in the arm and stomach.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO