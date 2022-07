UPDATE: The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office has found the missing teen. The office said the teen was found unharmed. They thanked the community for their help in the case. “We would like to thank all the members of the community who called in with tips and information to assist us in finding him. We would also like to thank the Plainfield Police Department and the Avon Police Department for their assistance.”

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO