Britney Spears is currently winning the legal case against her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears. E! News reports that during a LA court hearing on July 13 a judge ruled that Jamie must sit for a deposition and produce documents related to the alleged surveillance of the pop star. Employees of his alleged publicly that he bugged her bedroom and phone calls to keep a close eye on her during his time as the conservator of her estate. The conservatorship was terminated in Nov. 2021 after 13 years, under which Britney alleged she was forced to work, was forbidden from getting married and starting her family, and had little control of her daily life. As part of the recent ruling, Jamie and his legal team have less than 30 days to present their documents. He will be deposed on Aug. 12.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO