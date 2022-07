ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is dead after his truck was hit with bullets as he was traveling west on the 408 expressway. After the pickup was fired upon, it exited the 408 on the Mills exit. When it got to South Street, instead of making the jog, it went straight, knocking down a couple of pipes and then slamming into a tree. The driver didn't survive.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO