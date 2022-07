The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees delivered a crazy Friday night clash. Here’s what you might’ve missed from the wild rivalry game. Anyone who tells you that Friday night’s series opener between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees heading into the All-Star break was just another edition of the rivalry is lying to you. Yes, it was indeed a heated battle in the Bronx, but it was also a wonderfully weird and truly wild contest, particularly from the bottom of the ninth into extra innings.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO