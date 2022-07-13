ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Plays and musicals for Virginia Repertory Theatre’s 70th anniversary season

By Dean Mirshahi
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Repertory Theatre’s 70th anniversary season will bring dramas, comedies and musicals to the Hanover Tavern and November Theatre in 2022-2023.

The non-profit professional theatre company was founded in Hanover County in 1953, becoming one of the area’s largest professional performing arts organizations. In honor of the anniversary, the Hanover season will return to its original name — the Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern.

“The 2022-2023 season presents reimagined classics, a world premiere, a seasonal cabaret and titles that help Richmond celebrate community through the arts,” the theatre said in its announcement.

Virginia ComiCon returns to the Richmond Raceway for one day in August

The Family Theatre Season lineup and a new location for combined children, families and schools programming will be announced in the fall.

Those interested in purchasing single tickets can do so in August. People who want to learn more about subscriptions can call Virginia Rep’s box office — located at 114 West Broad Street in Richmond, Va. — at 804-282-2620 or by going online .

Here are the shows and dates for the 70th anniversary season, including descriptions from Virginia Rep:

Signature Season at the November Theatre: 114 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220

Chicken & Biscuits by Douglas Lyons — Sept. 29 – Oct. 30, 2022

The funniest sitcom that you will ever see on stage, Chicken and Biscuits is hot off its Broadway run. Virginia Rep is the first theatre in the region to produce this runaway hit. Rival sisters prepare to bury their father, and a family secret is revealed at the church altar. This laugh out loud play will feed your soul as family drama spills out onto the Sunday dinner table.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon — Nov. 25, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023

Two years after the end of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the Bennet sisters and their spouses are celebrating the holidays with family at the Darcy estate. Mary Bennet, the bookish middle sister, isn’t in a festive mood. She is tired of missing out on romantic escapades. Will an unexpected guest give Mary the ultimate gift of love? Don’t miss this charming sequel. One of the most produced plays in the United States in 2018.

After December by Bo Wilson — March 2 – 26, 2023

When a particle collider deep beneath the earth’s surface malfunctions, a mysterious woman appears. She cannot say where she’s from or how she got here; she only knows that she is a poet. But when she gives voice to her strange and beautiful poems, reality itself begins to ripple and shift, becoming eerily unreliable. To the physicists, she’s an intriguing mystery; to the authorities, she’s a threat. Could both be right? Discover whether science can unravel the riddle of the poet in this exciting new play.

The Will Rogers Follies — Jun. 22 – Aug. 6, 2023

Book: Peter Stone
Music: Cy Coleman
Lyrics: Betty Comden; Adolph Green

Snappy tunes, elaborate production numbers, rope tricks and comic sketches abound in this classic Broadway musical about the great American cowboy entertainer Will Rogers. Set against the backdrop of the Ziegfeld Follies, Rogers is an extraordinary host as he leads you through his life, from the family cattle ranch to his stunning rise to fame.

Awards: Winner Six 1991 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score; Winner Three 1991 Drama Desk Awards, for Musical, Music and Choreography; Winner 1991 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern: 13181 Hanover Courthouse Rd, Hanover, VA 23069

Steel Magnolias — Oct. 14 – Nov.13, 2022

Book: Robert Harling

Join us at Truvy’s beauty parlor, and meet the six hilarious and heartwarming women of Steel Magnolias, whose antics in the salon will have you laughing through the tears. The ladies gossip and spar, but ultimately the strength of their bond is revealed as they stand by one another to face both the good times and bad.

A Broadway Christmas — Dec. 2, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023

Just in time for the holidays, our ensemble of musical theatre all-stars has put together lively entertainment that celebrates the timeless Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa songs that were initially composed for and performed in Broadway, Hollywood and Virginia Rep musicals. Each song tells a story. Together, they will warm your heart and set your toes to tapping, while fascinating you with the backstage holiday stories of some of the most memorable theatre composers and practitioners of all time. You won’t want to miss this rousing celebration.

Oil City Symphony — Mar. 24 – Apr. 30, 2023

Book: Mike Craver, Mark Hardwick, Debra Monk, Mary Murfitt
Music: Various
Lyrics: Various

From the creators of Pump Boys and Dinettes comes the knee-slapping and award-winning revue, Oil City Symphony, the story of four graduates who return to their alma mater to honor their beloved music teacher. Performing an eclectic program – ranging from the “1812 Overture” to “The Stars and Stripes Forever” to rock standards, sentimental favorites, and off-beat original songs – the four fill their tribute concert with good old-fashioned fun.

