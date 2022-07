KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville and Knox County leaders said supply chain issues are delaying the stadium project in downtown Knoxville. In April the city, the county and Boyd Sports announced the stadium would open sometime in 2025, delaying the project by a year. The three parties involved in the project said they don't know yet how much the stadium will cost them when it's finally done being built. Negotiators are bracing for a gap in funding, because of higher costs of materials and rising interest rates for loans.

