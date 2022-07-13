ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NY AG appealing isolation and quarantine decision

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7r7q_0geebBnn00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The New York Attorney General is appealing the recent court decision that deemed Isolation and Quarantine Procedures unconstitutional.

Uniting NYS and three Republican Lawmakers, including Assemblyman Chris Tague, filed a lawsuit against Governor Kathy Hochul, Dr. Mary Bassett, New York State Department of Health, and the Public Health and Health Planning Council.

They claimed the Isolation and Quarantine procedures known as Rule 2.13, were in violation of the New York State Constitution. Assemblyman Chris Tague said he believes this oversteps the separation of powers.

“It’s unconstitutional in our eyes, and anything like that should go through the legislature,” stated Tague. “It should have an opportunity to be debated. To be able to have facts brought forth by health professionals, and leaders within our communities before we just decide to put something into law.”

According to Section 2.13 Isolation and Quarantine Procedures, to control the spread of highly contagious communicable disease, the Commissioner of Health may issue or direct the local health authority to issue isolation and/or quarantine orders consistent with due process of the law if the commissioner determines it’s appropriate.

The court ruled that 2.13 only gives “lip service” to due process because the isolation and quarantine would go into effect before the order could be challenged.

“As we suspected, the judge found it to be unconstitutional,” said Tague.

On Tuesday, Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine asked Governor Kathy Hochul about the court decision.

“We feel very confident that if we appeal this, we will be successful,” stated Hochul.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Process of selecting a Court of Appeals Judge

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)—The New York State Court of Appeals is the highest court in the state. On Monday, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore announced she is stepping down from the coveted position after serving for seven years. “The New York Court of Appeals is one of the great courts in American History,” stated Albany Law Professor, Vincent […]
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
cnyhomepage.com

New York COVID update Thursday, July 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 14, the COVID-19 daily average is 9.08%, according to ***. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 9,253 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,460, an increase of 63. Health officials said,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

Funding for gun violence prevention

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul was in New York City on Thursday to announce funding for gun violence prevention programs. “We have a gun violence epidemic here in the State of New York. Full stop,” said Governor Hochul. “That is a statement of fact.” In an effort alleviate this problem, $220 million was allocated […]
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

OCM releases regulations & application for dispensaries

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Where does New York currently stand on selling adult-use cannabis? Well today, the Office of Cannabis Management released final regulations and the application for retail cannabis dispensaries. With the cannabis industry on the rise, what can we expect for the future of New York?. “No...
POLITICS
wnypapers.com

Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for July

All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for July. √ Supplemental food benefits have pumped more than $1.2 billion into New York state economy since January. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of...
FOOD & DRINKS
WIBX 950

New York State Bans This At All State Parks, Beaches, And Playgrounds

Across New York State, this activity is now banned at all state parks, beaches and playgrounds. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on July 15th 2022 that prohibits smoking cannabis and tobacco in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Here's what she had to say when she signed this bill into law:
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ny Ag#Republican
yonkerstimes.com

DiFiore’s Downfall!

Accuser Claims Ethics Complaint is “100% the Reason” for Her Stepping Down as Chief Judge. On July 11, Westchester resident Janet DiFiore, the Chief Judge of New York State’s Highest court, announced that she will be stepping down in August. The announcement comes after a complaint filed against DiFiore with the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct became public.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Health Department warns of multiple rabies exposures

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department (OCGOV) is reporting multiple cases of positive rabies test results and exposures in Oneida County and is asking people to do everything they can to protect themselves and their pets. According to county health officials, multiple animals throughout Oneida...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Texas sues Biden administration over hospital abortion guidance

(The Hill) – Texas is suing the Biden administration over its recent guidance reminding hospitals and physicians that federal law requires them to provide abortions if there is a medical emergency and the health or life of the patient is at risk. According to the suit, filed in the...
TEXAS STATE
informnny.com

Monkey pox hits NY, Saratoga County has vaccines

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monkeypox has made it to New York. One local county is taking some of the first steps to prevent it from spreading. While there are no known cases of monkeypox in Saratoga County, the health department is being proactive by starting a vaccination clinic to prepare for the season’s tourist influx.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For ‘Nuclear Attack’

New Yorkers have had a lot to worry about in recent years. Now emergency officials in New York want Empire State residents to be prepared for a nuclear attack. On Monday, the New York City Emergency Management Department released a new public service announcement (PSA) that officials believe will prepare Empire State residents for a nuclear attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy