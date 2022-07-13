ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore City will not clear corners with squeegee kids, mayor says

By Amy Simpson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Some say police are not the appropriate first line of defense on this issue. Others, however, say they just want to see the laws on the books enforced. On Wednesday,...

Orioles Fan
5d ago

Ok motorists, arm yourself. You are now the only defense to protect yourselves. The mayor, the cops won't be protecting you anymore. Your life is your life. Good Luck.

Latonia Johnson
5d ago

this Mayor will not see another term. If the Mayor was so concerned he would be trying to get these panhandlers some EDUCATION. so you give them a job and they can't feel out a job application 🤔 I guarantee if I give them a Dr. Seuss book they can't read it

Walter Bozman
5d ago

That’s what I say fire the mayor for not protecting the people of Baltimore.Boycott Baltimore city cut off their tax base.

foxbaltimore.com

Deal reached to preserve Sonia Eaddy's home in Poppleton

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After nearly two decades of struggle, the Poppleton Now community association has won their fight to stay in their homes. The mayor's office announced today that the city will allow the 11-hundred block of Sarah Ann Street will be redeveloped by "Black Women Build." Other homes...
Daily Voice

'Street Car Racing Anarchists' Take Over As Baltimore FOP Criticize City Leaders

An estimated 300 vehicles took over a Baltimore parking lot and street as "anarchists" taunted police during a street race, authorities say. The chaos began around midnight on Saturday, July 16, in the 4200 block of Boston Street as the street racers blocked off all traffic to the roadway while harassing or assaulting any police officer who tried to intervene, according to Baltimore's Fraternal Order of Police.
foxbaltimore.com

Mosby's conviction rate still under scrutiny

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For years, State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has used her felony conviction rate to tout her success. However, her challengers are making one final attempt to prove Mosby's math simply doesn't add up. Mosby' has long touted a 90-92% felony conviction rate. However, during a news conference...
foxbaltimore.com

Chaos returns to Baltimore City streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Chaos returned over the weekend, new video shows lawlessness scarring Baltimore city streets. Some Baltimore neighbors are speaking out about their frustration with what they see on city streets, others say they don't believe police can do anything about it because they're busy with the violent crime fight.
foxbaltimore.com

Legal analyst says Baltimoreans likely 'more critical' of plans to deter squeegee kids

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate over Baltimore’s squeegee kids is an issue that has candidates talking in the primary election for City State’s Attorney. "I don't believe in prosecuting 12-year old's on the corner trying to survive,” said incumbent State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby during a press conference last week. “So we have to figure this out.”
Person
Brandon Scott
wypr.org

How Baltimore city state's attorney candidates would tackle crime

Democrats across Baltimore headed to the polls Tuesday have three choices for the city’s next state’s attorney. Candidates vying to become the next top prosecutor had different strategies to curb the city’s record high homicide rate. There were 338 homicides across the city of Baltimore in 2021,...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City School Board Candidates say City Schools needs more transparency

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Within days, we should know which Baltimore City school board candidates will advance to the general election. Five of the eight candidates recently spoke with Project Baltimore. It’s not often that candidates running for elected office all agree on something. But when it comes to transparency within Baltimore City Public Schools, every school board candidate Project Baltimore interviewed, said North Avenue needs to be more transparent.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County launches e-rent pilot program for property owners, landlords

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County is launching an e-rent pilot program that allows landlords with property in the county to electronically file failure to pay rent documents in court, according to Maryland court officials.Landlords and management companies sometimes file multiple complaints at one time. Now, they will have the opportunity to file those documents through certified bulk-filing service providers, court officials said.Baltimore County is the only jurisdiction offering the e-rent pilot program to landlords, according to court officials."The use of electronic filing technology will provide a convenient system of filing for landlords and improved notifications for tenants while allowing the courts to provide more robust data reporting," said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. "This data will assist in directing resources to landlords and tenants in the jurisdictions most in need. We are confident this pilot will be a model of success for the entire state."  
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore houses of worship to build affordable homes on unused land

Non-profit organization Enterprise Community Partners has partnered with Faith-Based Development Initiative (FBDI) to help Baltimore places of worship build affordable homes on unused and underutilized land. The Wells Fargo Foundation will fund the program with a $500,000 grant to 12 houses of worship to address the affordable housing shortage. Organizations...
WTOP

Anne Arundel pastor extends Souls to the Polls efforts to help voters cast their primary ballot

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. The United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has been part of Souls to the Polls — an initiative to bring Black congregants in disenfranchised communities to the polls on the Sunday before election day — for four years.
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel church calls for solidarity in wake of racist graffiti

GAMBRILLS, Md. -- A church in Anne Arundel County is calling for unity after someone found racist graffiti on one of its doors.Black community leaders came together at the Kingdom Celebration Center to condemn the vandalism. They asked the community to show solidarity by attending their Sunday service.Many people are still in shock that their house of worship was the target of such a hateful message.The church gives back to the community by feeding those individuals in need and giving children space to do their schoolwork.Now, its members will continue spreading the message that love overpowers hate."We didn't respond with a...
