Southwick, MA

Drought conditions impacting crop maintenance for local farmers

By Kaelee Collins
 2 days ago

SOUTHWICK, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Drought conditions have been taking a toll on local farms.

Western Massachusetts is currently in a Level 1 “Mild Drought” condition. And farms like Calabrese Farms in Southwick have had to adjust to weather conditions which have a direct effect on their business.

Farm Manager Joe Calabrese has said that this dry season has actually been beneficial for some crops.

“We irrigate everything so on the plus side, we’d rather have it on the drier side where we can control the water with more of a greenhouse effect versus having too much water and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Calabrese explained.

Too much water can cause crops to rot and bring in diseases. Though, the recent rainfall was just enough to ease the intense irrigation demand.

“Different crops have different techniques,” Calabrese continued. “For the tomatoes and the peppers here we actually run a drip line at the base of the plant so we put the exact amount of water right into the plant. On a dry day, we can come over here and turn the water on and run it for four or five hours and that’ll get us through a day or two.”

One Calabrese customer, who gardens with her husband, appreciates the labor it takes for farmers to manage weather conditions.

“It’s very labor intensive. Just with our little garden, he waters two hours a day, so these full time, make a living bread on their table farmers you know, holy mackerel,” said Cherrie Benoit of Southwick.

Staff over at Calabrese Farms plan to keep up with irrigation efforts throughout the summer and hope for better conditions for the fall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

How to keep plants and grass healthy in drought

The majority of the state has reached a level two or "significant" drought status, which makes lawn and garden care very difficult for homeowners. There are many things homeowners can do, or incorporate into their lawns and gardens to make them more drought-resistant.
Crews spend Wednesday cleaning up after damaging storm in Lenox

LENOX, Mass.—Trees and branches down are a common sight in Lenox after a powerful storm Tuesday evening caused significant damage throughout the town. “Major tree damage mostly,” Bill Gop said, superintendent of the Lenox Department of Public Works. “I think it was like a wind shear, but I think it took out a lot of trees, a lot of power lines through a few areas in town.”
Worcester officials advise avoiding contact with Blackstone River following a nearly 880,000 gallon sewage overflow

In the early hours of Thursday morning about 879,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind the Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Thursday.
Storm damages leave thousands without power across western Mass.

Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz told Western Mass News that in light of recent shootings across the country, the community is taking this subject very seriously. Leaders, protestors speak out against proposed Eversource pipeline. Updated: 10 hours ago. Local leaders in the Springfield area are speaking out against a proposed Eversource...
Dream Away 'glamping' resort project in Becket officially dead

Becket — After several months of tense public hearings, a proposed project to convert the Dream Away Lodge property into a glamping resort will not happen. The lodge is located at 1342 County Rd. and has been closed for two years. In March 2021, owner Daniel Osman, the owner...
Storm cleanup efforts across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm damage disrupted everything from power service in a number of communities to train schedules. Homeowners across the region will be cleaning up downed trees and scattered debris Wednesday morning. Thousands of households also lost power for a period of time. The damage was widespread....
Officials warn of sewage overflow into Connecticut River

The Chester Water Department held a meeting Wednesday following a water main leak that drained the entire town’s water supply over the weekend, leading to a boil water order which remained in effect. York Street Pump Station project will help limit sewage overflow into CT River. Updated: 4 hours...
