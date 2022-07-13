ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, NH

Nine of 121 emergency sirens mistakenly activated during routine testing at NH nuclear plant

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
SEABROOK, N.H. — Investigators have released new details about the inadvertent activation of an emergency notification system at a New Hampshire nuclear power plant on Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said nine of the 121 sirens at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Station were mistakenly activated during regular testing. NextEra Energy, which operates the plant, is reviewing the incident.

“I have been in constant communication with the plant, who have indicated that this was a mistake and a comprehensive review will take place,” Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn said in a statement. “As a 30-year Seabrook resident, I have full confidence in the plans and systems in place that were collaboratively developed between the state, the Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant and the seacoast communities in the event of an actual emergency.”

Once the alarm sounded, New Hampshire homeland security officials quickly announced thre was no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public.

“As soon as we became aware of the siren activation, we took immediate action to confirm and then notify our partners and the public that there was no threat or emergency at the plant,” said Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper. “The Department utilized all available messaging mediums to spread the word as quickly as possible, to include NH Alerts, Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system, social media and a press release.”

Beachgoers in Hampton, Seabrook, and Rye said they got messages that urged people to evacuate the beaches and to turn their radios on, according to the Hampton Police Department.

“Everyone was running around, our neighbors were asking, do we leave? What should we do?” said Leah Linnehan, of Lowell.

“We were alerted to leave the beach, there was a problem with the power plant and we could get no more information,” Rose Saviano said.

Seabrook Town Manager William Manzi said it was a full 30 minutes before the town was notified of the alert, which he said was “too much time.”

Video shared with Boston 25 News captured audio of the announcement: “Attention. Attention. There is a problem at Seabrook Power Plant.”

“We are aware of the sirens calling for an evacuation near Seabrook Station,” NextEra Energy Resources Spokesperson Bill Orlove said in a statement Tuesday. “The sirens’ activation was sent in error during testing of the system.”

