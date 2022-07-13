Is your electric company remotely adjusting your thermostat? Amid Texas heat, some are.

With ERCOT having issued conservation appeals on Monday and Wednesday, smart thermostats are again being remotely adjusted by Texas power companies in order to lower demand during the heat wave. Tom Fox MCT file photo

A year ago, a Houston Reddit board user noticed something strange was happening in his home. His smart thermostat was changing temperatures, but no one had touched it.

“We noticed since yesterday smart thermostats like Nest or Ecobee are changing temp to 78 automatically,” the person wrote. “We have 8 for sure cases among family and friends.”

Before long, there were 140 comments from Texas users who said they had experienced the same thing.

“This happened to us during the Freeze,” one commenter said. “Every time we tried to warm the house up even a few degrees, it would enter an “energy savings event” and flip all the way back down to 58-60.”

Now, with ERCOT having issued conservation appeals on Monday and Wednesday, smart thermostats are again being remotely adjusted by Texas power companies in order to lower demand during the heat wave. If you’re enrolled in certain energy-saving programs, chances are you may have noticed your thermostat going up a few degrees automatically.

“Across Texas, tens of thousands of customers elect to participate in what are known as Demand Response Programs that help to reduce the strain on Texas’ grid in extreme weather. ERCOT, the TDUs (Transmission and Distribution Utility – like Oncor), and retail electric providers all encourage Texans to participate as a way to conserve energy and save money on their energy bills,” TXU spokesperson Kyle Weeks told the Star-Telegram. “Demand response programs can automatically adjust the set temperatures on customers’ thermostats by a few degrees for a short time, normally less than an hour, when the grid sees incremental stress (this can be called by ERCOT, the TDUs or the retail electric providers). While customers agree to this upfront as an important conservation tool, they can typically override the demand response event depending on their unique needs.”

Despite energy companies assuring customers that they could opt out of temperature adjustments at any time, some smart thermostat users have said that they were unable to do so. A Texan on TikTok said he couldn’t lower the temperature on his Nest thermostat even after the 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. peak demand period.

@cactusshark888 Reply to @rainman7719 Ercot sucks #ercot #Texas #28XTREMES ♬ original sound - CactusShark

One energy-saving program is WiFi Thermostat Rewards from CPS Energy, the electric utility serving San Antonio. When you enroll an eligible smart thermostat in the program, which they say helps prevent outages, you’ll receive a one-time $85 bill credit. Eligible thermostats include Google Nest, Honeywell Home and ecobee.

“During summer peak energy demand days, we may briefly adjust your thermostat settings by a few degrees,” the website says. “We’ll do this only as needed. Peak energy demand days are typically weekdays during the hot summer months.”

You can opt out of participating by manually adjusting your thermostat or through your thermostat’s app, CPS says. Or, you can unenroll to permanently remove your thermostat from the program by notifying CPS Energy by email at productsandservices@cpsenergy.com. It should take two to three business days.

Another CPS incentive program gifts you a Honeywell smart thermostat if you let the company make adjustments to your thermostat during “conservation events,” when the system reaches peak demand. CPS says this will likely happen several times during the summer and typically occurs between 3 and 7 p.m. on weekdays. You can opt out through your thermostat or smartphone app at any time, CPS says.

A similar program from EnergyHub, Smart Savers Rewards, enters you into a $5,000 sweepstakes every time you agree to have your thermostat adjusted remotely by up to 4°F. This can happen on weekdays anytime between 1 and 7 p.m., and can run from one to four hours. There will be two to eight adjustment events between June 1 and September 30, the company says.

“By participating in the Program, you agree to allow EnergyHub, Inc. and your thermostat provider to remotely access your thermostat to make brief, limited adjustments to your thermostat temperature setting at times of peak electricity demand in the summer,” the company says.

EnergyHub’s clients include CenterPoint Energy, a utility company serving the Houston area, Oncor Electric Delivery, the utility company for North Texas, and electricity provider TXU Energy.

“CenterPoint Energy has agreements with companies who aggregate residential customers for purposes of curtailing energy use. These companies, such as EnergyHub, enroll residential customers who agree to participate in curtailment events designed to reduce load peak demand,” says CenterPoint spokesperson Geoffrey Castro. “When CenterPoint Energy, or another utility, initiates a curtailment event based on high temperatures or high demand, EnergyHub then starts the energy curtailment through the customers it has enrolled in its program.”

On Monday, CenterPoint Energy conducted one of their biannual energy reduction tests from 1 to 4 p.m. They notified EnergyHub, who adjusted thermostats for enrolled customers. CenterPoint Energy says it has no further tests planned at this time.

The program name varies based on your thermostat brand. It’s called “Smart Savers Texas” for Lux, Radio Thermostat and Sensi customers, “Rush Hour Rewards” for Nest customers and “Give Back, Get Back” for Alarm.com, Vivint and ecobee customers. You can opt out from your thermostat, mobile device, or web app, EnergyHub says.

Austin Energy’s Power Partner program also offers an $85 bill credit for each smart thermostat you enroll. When you enroll, Austin Energy will adjust your thermostat for two hours during summer weekdays when there is high energy usage, between 3 to 6 p.m. Those adjustments should happen no more than three times per week and no more than 25 times during the year, the company says.

“Power Partner events occur on days when electricity is in high demand or when there is an emergency,” the website says. “On these days, Austin Energy will initiate Power Partner events that briefly adjust your thermostat settings by 2 to 4 degrees to help manage high energy use throughout the community.”

You can opt out of Power Partner events by adjusting the temperature at your thermostat or on the thermostat app. Customers who want to discontinue their participation in the Power Partner program can do so by submitting a Power Partner Opt Out request.