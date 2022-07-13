ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa State releases ’22-’23 MBB non-conference schedule

By ConnorFerg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State has released its 2022-23 men’s basketball non-conference schedule officially, opening the season Monday, November 7 against IUPUI. The program released the slate over a video posted to...

Momcilovic to announce his college decision on Saturday

Iowa State priority target Milan Momcilovic is just days away from making his college decision. The 6-foot-8 four-star prospect will announce his commitment on Saturday at 4 p.m., according to On3. He will choose between Iowa State, Minnesota, Virginia, Michigan State, UCLA and Louisville. Iowa State seems to be the...
AMES, IA
TRANSCRIPT: Campbell speaks at Big 12 Media Days

The following is a transcript from the Big 12 Conference. MATT CAMPBELL: First and foremost, just really extremely grateful to be here and the opportunity to represent Iowa State University, obviously our athletic department and certainly our football program. For me, it is, it’s an honor to be going into our seventh season here at Iowa State. We’ve got a really special senior class, 18 seniors here at Iowa State, and really what I would say is this group has been actually a true joy to be able to work with and watch them really lead our football team through the off-season.
AMES, IA
Matt Campbell analyzes his offensive line heading into the season

ARLINGTON, Texas — It feels like the offensive line is always a big talker at the conference media days in July. This year was no different. You guessed it. Matt Campbell, a football geek whose eyes get glassy when he talks about the big boys up front, is bullish on Iowa State’s group heading into the 2022 season.
ARLINGTON, TX

