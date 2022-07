Mickey Rourke branded Amber Heard a “gold-digger” after losing her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.The Wrestler actor sympathised with Depp, as he told Piers Morgan: “I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do, it cost me movie jobs for several years."I felt bad for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold-digger."A jury ruled in favour of Mr Depp on 1 June in his defamation trial against Ms. Heard, where he was awarded $10.35m in damages, while Ms Heard was awarded $2m.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO