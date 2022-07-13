Warning to thousands of pet owners as dog food recalled due to salmonella fears

PET owners should check their pantries as a range of dog treats have been recalled over salmonella fears.

The US Food and Drug Administration shared a recall of various pet treats produced by Stormberg Foods.

The announcement was made on July 12 for various sizes and batches of the Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats.

On July 6, Stormberg Foods was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that a sample of the product tested positive for salmonella.

This illness can affect pets and humans alike, especially if they skip washing their hands after handling the treats or surfaces the treats were on.

There have been no reported illnesses as of yet, but it's important to know the signs.

Healthy people infected with salmonella can experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

Although humans rarely face serious side effects, salmonella can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

In pets, the symptoms include lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.

If you or your pet may have been exposed, seek proper medical help.

There have not been any reported cases of the illness as of yet.

The possibly contaminated products were distributed between June 8 and June 2022.

The products affected are:

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips, 1oz, 4oz, and 10 oz

Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips, 4oz

Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps, 4oz and 8 oz

Though the products were shipped primarily to warehouses located in CA, MN, NC and RI, consumers who purchased them online may have gotten contaminated bags as well.

Those with questions can contact the customer services department at (919) 947-6011, Monday – Saturday 3am – 9pm EST, or by email at StormbergShip@gmail.com.

Stormberg hasn't yet confirmed how many products are being recalled.

However, given the range of products being recalled, it's likely at least thousands of owners could be affected.

