This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings .

Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.

According to the data, the most supernatural city in Texas is Houston with a total of 487 supernatural sightings. The state has had 48 ghost sightings, 439 UFO sightings .

Here are top 10 the most supernatural cities in Texas, along with the number of supernatural sightings:

  1. Houston - 48 ghost sightings and 439 UFO sightings
  2. Austin - 115 ghost sightings and 338 UFO sightings
  3. El Paso - 192 ghost sightings and 133 UFO sightings
  4. Dallas - 64 ghost sightings and 242 UFO sightings
  5. San Antonio - 26 ghost sightings and 276 UFO sightings
  6. Corpus Christi - 103 ghost sightings and 80 UFO sightings
  7. Fort Worth - 40 ghost sightings and 119 UFO sightings
  8. Laredo - 103 ghost sightings and 15 UFO sightings
  9. Arlington - 34 ghost sightings and 82 UFO sightings
  10. Amarillo - 70 ghost sightings and 45 UFO sightings

These Texas Cities Are Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Texas city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness. LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. Based on the study, Austin landed at number six on the list....
TEXAS STATE
sanantoniomag.com

This San Antonian is Getting Paid $10,000 to Eat Tacos

Chris Flores will eat at 20 different taco restaurants this weekend. The San Antonio native was announced this week as Favor’s chief taco officer, a two-month gig that pays $10,000 and requires Flores to travel the state eating tacos and sharing about his experience on the H-E-B-owned delivery company’s social channels. He’s starting this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he and the team at Favor have mapped out 20 different places to try in three days. How will he eat that many tacos each day? “One bite at a time,” says Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexaminer.com

The Houston Riot of 1917

The Houston Riot of 1917 was a gruesome act of violence that was the result of rising racial tension between Black soldiers and White police officers. Known as the “Camp Logan Mutiny,” the tragedy involved 156 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion of the all-Black 24th United States Infantry. It took place on Aug. 23, 1917, changing the course of history as the only race riot to have more White deaths than Black deaths, resulting in the largest murder trial and the largest court marital ever.
HOUSTON, TX
