This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas
The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings .
Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
According to the data, the most supernatural city in Texas is Houston with a total of 487 supernatural sightings. The state has had 48 ghost sightings, 439 UFO sightings .
Here are top 10 the most supernatural cities in Texas, along with the number of supernatural sightings:
- Houston - 48 ghost sightings and 439 UFO sightings
- Austin - 115 ghost sightings and 338 UFO sightings
- El Paso - 192 ghost sightings and 133 UFO sightings
- Dallas - 64 ghost sightings and 242 UFO sightings
- San Antonio - 26 ghost sightings and 276 UFO sightings
- Corpus Christi - 103 ghost sightings and 80 UFO sightings
- Fort Worth - 40 ghost sightings and 119 UFO sightings
- Laredo - 103 ghost sightings and 15 UFO sightings
- Arlington - 34 ghost sightings and 82 UFO sightings
- Amarillo - 70 ghost sightings and 45 UFO sightings
