Rain brings flash flooding to Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scar

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday’s storms brought flash flooding to the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scar. Video from Guadalupita shows the fast-flowing water running through Mora county. The woman who shot it says her driveway turned into a raging river.

The National Weather Service had warned flash foods were possible during the strong storms and urged residents to monitor alerts closely. At last check, the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire has burned 341,735 acres and is 93% contained.

