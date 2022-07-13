ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain brings flash flooding to Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scar

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday’s storms brought flash flooding to the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scar. Video from Guadalupita shows the fast-flowing water running through Mora county. The woman who shot it says her driveway turned into a raging river.

Over $5 million approved in disaster assistance loans

The National Weather Service had warned flash foods were possible during the strong storms and urged residents to monitor alerts closely. At last check, the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire has burned 341,735 acres and is 93% contained.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

