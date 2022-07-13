Adam Sandler Sets Next Movie at Netflix

Stranger Things' fourth season came to an end this month, and fans of the Netflix horror series are eager to find out what will happen in the fifth and final season, which probably won't hit the streaming site until 2024. There are many loose ends to tie up in the show, and some fans have been hoping they will confirm that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is gay. The fourth season gave plenty of hints, and Schnapp finally confirmed his character's sexuality in an interview with Variety. Not only is Will gay and "in like with Mike," but the actor shared that one big emotional moment of the season wasn't originally in the script. On their travels, Mike questions his future with El and Will gives him a big speech about how much she loves and needs him before silently sobbing off to the side. Of course, it was pretty clear he was actually talking about his own feelings for his friend. Will's brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) witnesses this exchange and later tells his brother he will always be there for him and that he can tell him anything, basically communicating he knows he's gay and he will always love him.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO