Adam Sandler Sets Next Movie at Netflix

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe partnership between Netflix and Adam Sandler is continuing with a brand new feature film at the streamer. Sandler has a production deal with Netflix that has seen him release several successful films, including the critically acclaimed Hustle, and Murder Mystery, one of the most-watched original movies in Netflix history. Sandler...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ray Liotta's Best Movie Is Coming to Netflix in July

The movie that solidified Ray Liotta as a bonafide legend is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant revealed that the 1990 American biographical crime drama Goodfellas will become available on July 1. The movie is a film adaptation of the 1985 nonfiction book Wiseguy by Pileggi. It also stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino, as it narrates the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends and family from 1955 to 1980. It's been lauded as one of the greatest films of all time amid critical acclaim and still played in rotation on cable television today. Goodfellas was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Pesci winning for Best Supporting Actor. Liotta's performance also received praise.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 13, 2022

It is always a delight to see a movie that went under the radar when it first came out earn a new lease on life on the Netflix Top 10, and many, many recent examples of this come to mind. However, curiously, most of these sorts of films that make a surprise appearance on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. tend to be action thrillers or crime dramas - such as 2013’s The Call with Halle Berry - but that is not the case for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. See what genre this new trending title on Netflix (opens in new tab) is, as well as what the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix look like today, in our following breakdown below.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Speaks Out on ‘Scary Part’ of Show’s Major Changes

Long-time Survivor host Jeff Probst is weighing in on recent changes to the iconic competition show’s format. COVID-19 forced the show into a long break. However, when it returned for seasons 41 and 42, there were major changes. The impact of these adjustments was significant, with play times being cut by nearly half, the fourth wall being broken, and almost a dozen new surprises springing up.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Every Marvel TV show eligible for the 2022 Emmys got nominated multiple times

It's another great year of Emmy nominations for Marvel. Every single Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards received multiple nominations each on Tuesday, resulting in a total of 19 nods across four series. Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight led the pack with eight nominations, followed by...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

Last September, Netflix put on a new kind of virtual fan event, with the goal of bringing news about upcoming movies and TV shows to viewers around the world. It was called TUDUM, named after the sound that plays over the Netflix logo when you watch one of the streamer's originals. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the event will officially be returning this fall, and this time it will be even bigger.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Confirms Emotional Season 4 Scene Wasn't In Script

Stranger Things' fourth season came to an end this month, and fans of the Netflix horror series are eager to find out what will happen in the fifth and final season, which probably won't hit the streaming site until 2024. There are many loose ends to tie up in the show, and some fans have been hoping they will confirm that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is gay. The fourth season gave plenty of hints, and Schnapp finally confirmed his character's sexuality in an interview with Variety. Not only is Will gay and "in like with Mike," but the actor shared that one big emotional moment of the season wasn't originally in the script. On their travels, Mike questions his future with El and Will gives him a big speech about how much she loves and needs him before silently sobbing off to the side. Of course, it was pretty clear he was actually talking about his own feelings for his friend. Will's brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) witnesses this exchange and later tells his brother he will always be there for him and that he can tell him anything, basically communicating he knows he's gay and he will always love him.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Jon Hamm ‘Fletch’ Movie Finally Coming to Theaters

There are nine Fletch novels by Gregory Mcdonald, and it seems like there have been at least that many attempts to revive the film series based on Mcdonald’s work. The original Fletch, starring Chevy Chase as the title character, remains a beloved ’80s favorite (the lone sequel, Fletch Lives, remains a disliked ’80s flop). Since then, so many filmmakers and actors have tried to get their own Fletch sequel or revival going. They all failed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hit Peacock TV Series Renewed for Season 2

Peacock is officially bringing hit series Dr. Death back for a second season. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the first season of Dr. Death told the story of disgraced real-life surgeon Christopher Duntsch, who maimed and killed 38 patients over the course of his career. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Dr. Death will be getting a second season, and will follow an anthology format, telling the story of a different physician.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO Max Cancels Close Enough After Three Seasons

HBO Max has had enough of Close Enough. On Friday, it was announced that the streaming service will not be renewing the adult animated series for a fourth season. This news comes just a few months after the debut of the show's third and now-final season, which hit the platform on April 7th. Created by Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel, Close Enough is a surreal take on transitioning from twentysomething to thirtysomething, revolves around a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.
TV SERIES

