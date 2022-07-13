Pennsylvania State Police investigating $3800 unemployment fraud in Tioga County

fraud police lights money financial scam arrest generic

MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of unemployment compensation identity theft that cost a woman more than $3,800.

PSP out of Mansfield received a report of identity theft on July 7 in Middlebury Township. According to the police report, a 35-year-old woman fell victim to the fraud.

Police said the unknown person who allegedly committed the fraud received unemployment compensation under the woman’s name. THe money amounted to a total of $3,834.

Pennsylvania State Police referred the case to the unemployment fraud unit.