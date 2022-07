I’m writing in regards to “Stop the Bashing” (6/1). This letter has taken bashing to another level. When the Sunrise Bay association in Little Egg Harbor sent out the new rule for flags in our community everyone knew it was because of political differences. No rule should be set forth because of how a person feels about someone else who may have voted for another candidate. In addition, what veteran would show up at an event after being told if he doesn’t like it to move out?

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO