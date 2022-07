CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in more communities are being warned to stay out of local rivers due to sewage overflows. The latest overflow was discovered in the Chicopee River and it comes after residents in several Springfield communities were asked to avoid both the Connecticut River and Worcester County residents were asked to avoid the Blackstone River all for that same reason. It seemed to us like these occurrences were happening more frequently, especially in the last week, so we headed straight to officials to find out why.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO