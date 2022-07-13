2 charged in Montgomery shooting that left man dead, woman injured

Tristen Quinn was arrested in March by the Wetumpka Police Department. Quinn was tased and sustained injuries during his more than half hour encounter with officers from the Wetumpka Police Department and deputies with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. There was no video from any of the six law enforcement officers on the scene but there was video from a convenience store on U.S. Highway 231 showing portions of the encounter.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO