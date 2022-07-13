2 charged in Montgomery shooting that left man dead, woman injured
Two men have been charged with capital murder in a Friday shooting that left one man dead, and a female injured. Jervontae Barnes, 24, and Demetrius Johnson, 31, are...www.al.com
