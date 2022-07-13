ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

2 charged in Montgomery shooting that left man dead, woman injured

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two men have been charged with capital murder in a Friday shooting that left one man dead, and a female injured. Jervontae Barnes, 24, and Demetrius Johnson, 31, are...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

MPD: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Strathmore Drive

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide Thursday. Police have charged 23-year-old John Henfield, Jr., of Montgomery, with the murder of 23-year-old Quinterrius Dean. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive. Police arrived to find Dean with a fatal...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police investigating assault after person shot just off Samford Avenue

One person was taken to the hospital with gunshot-related injuries after an incident Thursday night in Opelika, the Opelika Police Department said. Police and EMS responded to the intersection of Easy Street and Chester Avenue, a block off Samford Avenue, around 6:05 p.m. Thursday night after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Man accused of killing woman in front of her mother identified

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man wanted in this week’s deadly shooting. Sheriff Andre Brunson said 44-year-old Adrian Collins is the man who shot and killed 46-year-old Jamisha Collins late Wednesday. Brunson said other family members were in the home during the killing, including Collins’ mother, who witnessed it.
MACON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Second suspect charged in July 4 homicide

Montgomery police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide on July 4. Police have charged 19-year-old Cortez McDade, Jr., of Montgomery, with murder. A second suspect, 19-year-old Demarcus Knox, also of Montgomery, was charged with murder on July 8. The two suspects are accused of shooting 45-year-old...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, AL
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery County, AL
Crime & Safety
alabamanews.net

Two men arrested in shooting that left one dead, another injured

Montgomery police have arrested two men for a July 8 shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. Police have charged 24-year-old Jervontae Barnes, of Montgomery, with Capital Murder, Attempted Murder, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. Additionally, 31-year-old Demetrius Johnson, of Montgomery, has been charged with Capital Murder.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Victim identified in Thursday shooting in Montgomery

Montgomery police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting Thursday morning. The victim is identified as 23-year-old Quinterrius Dean, of Montgomery. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive. Police arrived to find Dean with a fatal gunshot wound. Dean...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Macon County sheriff: Mother witnesses daughter’s fatal shooting

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said a mother witnessed her daughter being killed late Wednesday. Brunson said the fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Washington Avenue area of Tuskegee, and there were other people in the home, including the victim’s mother. He said they know who the shooter is and are searching for him.
MACON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
alabamanews.net

MPD: Man killed in shooting in Montgomery Thursday

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police were called to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Once they arrived, they located an adult male, who has not been identified, with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee police arrest two in shooting incident, weapons and drugs seized

Tuskegee police say two individuals have been arrested following a shooting incident while they were responding to a separate call. Officers were called to the 200 block of Yancey Circle to assist a resident moving out of an apartment. While the officers were there, police say several unknown individuals began...
TUSKEGEE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wetumpka Herald

Police brutality accusations made against Elmore County law enforcement

Tristen Quinn was arrested in March by the Wetumpka Police Department. Quinn was tased and sustained injuries during his more than half hour encounter with officers from the Wetumpka Police Department and deputies with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. There was no video from any of the six law enforcement officers on the scene but there was video from a convenience store on U.S. Highway 231 showing portions of the encounter.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Autauga County missing woman found

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says an Autauga County woman reported missing on June 21 has been found. 36-year-old Britta Lashley has been located, but authorities did not specify any further details, including where. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office said Lashley was last seen on February 21, 2021.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Gun shots ring out across county

Gunshots were fired at three different locations in Bullock County on July 11, 2022, according to Sheriff Raymond Rodgers. Shaleatha King's trailer in Esquire was shot 42 times around midnight, and shots were also fired at Willow Ridge and M & M Lane. According to Sheriff Rodgers, Gary Lewis, an...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Troopers investigate a crash that left multiple people injured

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured. The crash occurred just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Wilmington Road. Officers with the Montgomery Police Department were attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, 20-year-old Lonnie D....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:36 p.m. on Thursday claimed the life of an Alabama woman. Monae A. Campbell, 21, was fatally injured after a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by LaDonte T. Bowens, 25, of Midway, Alabama, hit a ditch and then overturned before striking a tree.
MACON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Troopers investigate fatal crash in Macon County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening. Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 29 near the 160 mile marker, approximately 5 miles south of Tuskegee. Troopers say 21-year-old Monae A. Campbell was injured when the car she...
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
185K+
Followers
53K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy