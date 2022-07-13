ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Two arrested after shots fired near Dutch Clark Stadium

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WN1TC_0geeVLCH00

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested and one juvenile taken into custody after Pueblo Police said they were firing guns near Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo.

Just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, Pueblo Police were in the area of the stadium when they heard gun fire nearby. Moments after the shots were fired, officers saw a truck fleeing the area. Police stopped the truck near W. Evans Avenue and Arthur Street.

Three people inside the truck were detained: the driver, 19-year-old Christopher Trujillo; the front passenger, 18-year-old Elijah Martinez; and the back passenger, a 16-year-old boy. Once the occupants were detained, officers could see numerous guns, spent shell casings, and live rounds in the truck.

Through their investigation, police learned that the suspects were firing guns in the 100 block of Cleveland Street – near the intersection of Abriendo Avenue. Police recovered spent shotgun shells at that scene, and determined that the suspects had been firing guns at another car in the area of Evans Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpnJQ_0geeVLCH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qaVh_0geeVLCH00

Trujillo and Martinez were arrested on charges of attempted first degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Charges for the 16-year-old were referred to the District Attorney. No injuries were reported for this incident, additional charges are pending for the suspects.

Comments / 10

GrampaKool
2d ago

following in the footsteps of their own life's losers. Don't give them books, throw the book at them. They may understand that they don't want to be a part of the judicial system that holds accountable an offender. If in fact they have half a brain, they may decide they still can BE SOMEBODY other than someone with a reputation in the wrong things. But, maybe not !!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Man steals car, runs from officers, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pueblo then running from police has been arrested. 32-year-old Jordan Aldez told police he “purchased” a 2018 white Volkswagon with Texas plates on the street for $200. Officers said they found a handgun in the vehicle and found Aldez has more than four felony convictions, one of which was possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 arrested following pursuit by Colorado State Patrol, unclear what was caught on camera when the chase was called off

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is facing some serious charges following a chase along I-25 in Colorado. 11 News started looking into this incident when a video started circulating on social media. It isn’t clear what was taking place in the video, but it appeared a group of people were frantically moving a person from one vehicle to another in a Pueblo parking lot. The group in the video then abandoned one vehicle and quickly left the area in the other car. 11 News reached out to Pueblo Police and learned the incident stemmed from a chase involving Colorado State Patrol on July 6.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Stolen police car with weapons inside recovered in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A stolen police car was recovered in Pueblo on Thursday. Pueblo Police confirmed the vehicle was an unmarked law enforcement vehicle that was abandoned in the 2300 block of Orman Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of Lake Minnequa. However, Pueblo Police weren’t able to share which agency the vehicle was stolen from.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

2 women suspected of carjacking someone in Pueblo before getting in a chase with police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two women are facing serious charges following a carjacking and chase with police. At about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Pueblo Police say they received a report that two woman stole a car at gunpoint in the 700 block of Patty Drive. About 30 minutes later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Santa Fe Avenue and W. City Center Drive. When officer’s tried to pull the driver over, a chase started.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Have you seen this missing semi-truck?

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says to keep an eye out for a 2018 Kenworth semi-truck. The truck is white with purple fenders and flames on the hood. There are mud flaps around the truck. The license plate number is 234XWA. The semi...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Fatal traffic crash leaves one dead & one with life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic crash between a tow truck and SUV that left a driver dead and a passenger with life-threatening injuries on July 13. At 8:23 a.m. CSPD was called to the intersection of E. Pikes Peak Ave. and...
KXRM

Affidavit details drug overdose of 4-year-old girl

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for the death her 4-year-old daughter. Affidavits detail how law enforcement found a child dead at Love’s gas station just after midnight on July 13. Shortly after midnight, Emma Staton called the El Paso County Communications Center (EPCCC) and reported that she believed her daughter, Acelynn Staton-Contreras, […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Violent Crime#Dutch#Pueblo Police
KXRM

Pueblo police need help in search for man wanted for murder

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting assistance from the public in locating a man wanted for the murder of a woman. On Wednesday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 33-year-old Tyler Jordan Mitchell for the crime of First Degree Murder of a 33-year-old woman. Mitchell is a white male, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court records: Mother thought 4-year-old daughter was overdosing for hours before calling 911

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to court records obtained by 13 Investigates, the mother of a 4-year-old girl thought her daughter was overdosing for hours before getting medical help. Wednesday, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to the Love's Truck Stop at 12:10 a.m. to respond to a reported overdose. According to police, The post Court records: Mother thought 4-year-old daughter was overdosing for hours before calling 911 appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Colorado Springs police continue to ask the public for help with locating Christopher Abeyta, reward increased to $200,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for answers continues 36 years after a baby was reported missing in Colorado Springs. Christopher Abeyta, 7 months old at the time, was last seen in his crib at about 12:30 in the morning on July 15, 1986. No suspects have been identified and the case is cold. Abeyta lived in the 3300 block of Ashwood Circle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Colorado Springs Wednesday. Colorado Springs police responded to the Incline Apartments in the 3100 block of Sinton Road, near Fillmore Street and I-25, around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

4-year-old girl dies at truck stop, mother arrested

UPDATE: Detectives with the Fountain Police Department have identified 24-year-old Emma Staton as the suspect in the death of 4-year-old child Acelynn Staton-Contreras. Staton has been arrested and will be advised of the charges against her on the afternoon of July 14. Staton is facing charges of: Child Abuse Resulting in Death (Felony) Unlawful Possession […]
KKTV

Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain linked to fentanyl

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The death of a 4-year-old child is under investigation after police were called to a truck stop in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The Fountain police chief has confirmed with 11 News that the drug fentanyl is connected to the death but has offered no other specifics. 11 News is speaking further with chief Thursday and will update this article with any new information.
KKTV

Nearly 150 fentanyl pills seized during bust in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two more fentanyl dealers are off the streets after Springs police successfully cornered and arrested them Wednesday morning. Officers caught up with the pair on North Academy near Voyager just as they were setting up for a day’s work -- presumably to deal pills around the nearby hotels, the police department said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy