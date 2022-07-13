ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparing for long-term care

By Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Cover picture for the articleEver wonder how you can make the most of your...

Position paper: Long term care services in the US need support and improvement

The nation's system of long-term services and support faces many challenges and needs improvement in order to adequately care for an increasing number of older adults, says the American College of Physicians (ACP) in a new position paper published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine, "Long-Term Services and Supports for Older Adults: A Position Paper From the American College of Physicians." The paper details recommendations about how to reform and improve the long-term services and support (LTSS) sector so that care is high quality, accessible, equitable, and affordable.
World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023

Newsweek is partnering with the respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023. If you work in this field, please participate in our survey.
Joél Olivier provides tender care for aging parents

Joél Olivier wants you to know that everything will be fine. The senior director for the Center for Elders’ Independence in Oakland told rolling out that people who have parents who are about to enter senior homes or day programs should not worry. What advice do you have...
