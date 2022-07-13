Preparing for long-term care

The nation's system of long-term services and support faces many challenges and needs improvement in order to adequately care for an increasing number of older adults, says the American College of Physicians (ACP) in a new position paper published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine, "Long-Term Services and Supports for Older Adults: A Position Paper From the American College of Physicians." The paper details recommendations about how to reform and improve the long-term services and support (LTSS) sector so that care is high quality, accessible, equitable, and affordable.

