PepsiCo's (PEP) long-time CFO Hugh Johnston told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday that inflation is likely to stick around for some time. "We'll see how next year evolves," Johnston said. "Certainly in the early portion of the year given that we forward buy our commodities by about nine months we know we are going to face inflation in the first half of the year."

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO