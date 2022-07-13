ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWSL Announces Plans for Expansion Teams, Use of VAR

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

View the original article to see embedded media. The National Women’s Soccer League board of governors announced a slew of updates for the league after meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, including plans for expansion teams. It intends to expand the league to 14 teams. Both Angel...

www.sanluisobispo.com

