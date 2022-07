Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey‘s relationship may have ended in 2014, but the comedian revealed that he will always have love for his ex. During a Tuesday (July 12) appearance on The Hot Tee Talk Show, Cannon shared how he feels about the “Obsessed” singer after all this time, and said that he is more than willing to get back together with her — should he ever have the chance.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO