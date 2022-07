CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows a pill that helps people sleep might also play a role in treating addiction. This small study from the National Institutes of Health suggests a drug used for people who can't sleep might make a big difference in opioid recovery. The drug in this new study is a common medication already on the market and appears to help in the withdrawal time from addiction.

