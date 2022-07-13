ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FphsL_0geeSHm000
Photo : Getty Images

The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings.

Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.

According to the data, the most supernatural city in Arizona is Phoenix with a total of 835 supernatural sightings. The state has had 13 ghost sightings, 822 UFO sightings.

Here are the top 10 most supernatural cities in Arizona, along with the number of supernatural sightings:

  1. Phoenix- 13 ghost sightings and 822 UFO sightings
  2. Tucson- 53 ghost sightings and 444 UFO sightings
  3. Mesa- 16 ghost sightings and 236 UFO sightings
  4. Scottsdale- 8 ghost sightings and 178 UFO sightings
  5. Chandler- 9 ghost sightings and 161 UFO sightings
  6. Gilbert- 19 ghost sightings and 148 UFO sightings
  7. Glendale- 11 ghost sightings and 120 UFO sightings
  8. Tempe- 9 ghost sightings and 118 UFO sightings
  9. Sedona- 12 ghost sightings and 99 UFO sightings
  10. Lake Havasu City- 11 ghost sightings and 94 UFO sightings

Comments / 45

Mr.Glock
3d ago

13 ghosts sightings that it!!!! I have double that amount just in my house here in Goodyear. How are they getting these numbers? What is considered a sighting to them. Do people have to report it to cops to become an official sighting? Most people wouldn't call on this.

Reply
5
Jana Grimesey
3d ago

Tombstone also should rank in this article. based on population per capita it would outstrip PHX.

Reply
14
Rocio Goodwin
3d ago

az is home to 5 energy vortexes... believe me there's more sightings in more areas lol

Reply
9
Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Dialogue House by Wendell Burnette Architects in Phoenix, Arizona

The Dialogue House is a stunning contemporary dwelling located in Phoenix, Arizona. It is placed at the foot of Echo Mountain, in a spot surrounded by nature, projected southwards towards the South Mountain and the Sierra Estrella mountain ranges. The design of this residence was completed by Wendell Burnette Architects, whose work you might recognize from their Desert Courtyard House project in Scottsdale, Arizona that we showcased a while ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Going to the dogs makes sense at this business

It seems like such a no-brainer, you have to wonder why someone didn’t think of the idea sooner: A cool place for dogs to play when the sun is hot and their coats won’t come off sounds perfect. Spencer Mak and his wife opened the state’s first indoor...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

What to do when you get spam texts

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

These Arizona Cities Are Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Arizona city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness. LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. Based on the study, Tucson landed at number 30 on the list....
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#Supernatural#Glendale#Ghost#Ufo#The Grand Canyon State#Greatlakesstakes Com#Mesa
themesatribune.com

Mesa spurs cable companies’ digital gold rush

In their pursuit of a fiber optic internet network in Mesa, considered by industry to be the next gold standard for digital connectivity, city leaders are putting their trust in the open market. The city has created a process for an unlimited number of companies to apply for licenses to...
MESA, AZ
thevailvoice.com

What do saguaros use their arms for?

Clearly, all those outstretched saguaro arms aren’t for hugging. Because, ouch!. But they do give saguaros more chances to spread more seeds. “Saguaros produce flowers at the top of their stems, so if you have a single saguaro stem they’ll produce flowers there and flowers turn into fruits and produce seeds and the seeds are what create young saguaros,” Swann says. “If you’re a saguaro and you’re doing pretty well, you can grow arms and at the end of every arm you can produce more flowers and therefore more seeds.”
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix, SRP and federal government will address canal encampments

Changes are coming to address homeless encampments along SRP’s canal system in Phoenix. For the past nine to 12 months, Councilwoman Ann O’Brien said there’s one question she could always count on getting at neighborhood and district meetings: what’s being done to address the encampments along the canals?
PHOENIX, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Phoenix, AZ — 30 Top Places!

An exciting desert city to visit is Phoenix for its attractions, shopping, and dining opportunities. Besides its brightly-lit nightclubs and stunning golf courses, you’ll have your pick from an eclectic food scene filled with delicious cuisines. Indeed, the Arizona capital boasts of flavors from classic American to the more...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Human remains found on Arizona Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Human remains found near Three Points on Friday afternoon. According to Pima County Sheriff Department, the remains were found near the area of Arizona Highway 286 Milepost 34. Search and Rescue Deputies responded to recover the remains. Deputies said nothing suspicious was noted. ——-
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lin Sue Flood, Hospice of the Valley

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022, including Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement, Hospice of the Valley. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Pavement burns become problematic in summer months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — During the summer months heat related illnesses become all too common in southern Arizona. From dehydration to nausea, the effects the heat can have on the body are dangerous. One other issue that hospitals deal with in the summer months are pavement burns. "We see...
TUCSON, AZ
moneywise.com

Mortgage rates in Arizona

Home values have been rising throughout Arizona and are up 26.3% from a year ago. According to Zillow’s Home Value Index (ZHVI), the typical value of a single-family home in Arizona is currently $450,629. Current mortgage rates in AZ. Getting a mortgage in Arizona. Scraping together a sufficient down...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To A 3-Story, High-Speed Waterslide

Summer is in full swing and people are itching to get outside and play in the water. What better way to do that then by going down a three-story, high-speed waterslide?. Only In Your State reported that Arizona is home to a huge waterslide that is not for the faint of heart. Located at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa, the waterslide is the perfect thrill for anyone.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders National Guard to assist with Flagstaff floods

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday ordered National Guard members to Flagstaff to help with flooding mitigation measures. About 30 members will help Saturday by filling sandbags with wildland and healthy forest crews in Coconino County, while on Sunday, 60 members will assist, keeping a presence throughout the rest of the week, Ducey said in a tweet.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best and Worst Candidates on Cannabis, According to Arizona NORML

The August primaries are fast approaching. It's the beginning of an election season that will have wide-ranging impacts on Arizona politics, as newly redrawn districts shake up Senate races, and seats for governor and attorney general are left vacant. If you want to know where the candidates up and down...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Nearly 30,000 Arizona APS customers eligible for SRP rebate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to electricity usage, nearly 30,000 APS customers across the Valley may be eligible for a rebate. That rebate would be paid through competing utility company SRP. For most of the last 40 years, APS customer and Phoenix resident Marc Burke has earned a...
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

16 Amazing Arizona Waterfalls Worth the Hike

Although much of Arizona comprises arid landscapes, this Southwest state is also home to phenomenal waterfalls. Getting to some of these cascades can involve lengthy desert hikes in remote areas, while others aren't too far from urban centers. A few of the most impressive pristine falls are found in the Grand Canyon, one of the best places to visit in Arizona; you should plan to camp at the bottom of the canyon overnight to see them.
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy