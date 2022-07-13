This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

Photo : Getty Images

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings.

Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.

According to the data, the most supernatural city in Texas is Houston with a total of 487 supernatural sightings. The state has had 48 ghost sightings, 439 UFO sightings.

Here are top 10 the most supernatural cities in Texas, along with the number of supernatural sightings: