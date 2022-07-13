ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lx3Ro_0geeRyK600
Photo : Getty Images

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings.

Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.

According to the data, the most supernatural city in Texas is Houston with a total of 487 supernatural sightings. The state has had 48 ghost sightings, 439 UFO sightings.

Here are top 10 the most supernatural cities in Texas, along with the number of supernatural sightings:

  1. Houston- 48 ghost sightings and 439 UFO sightings
  2. Austin- 115 ghost sightings and 338 UFO sightings
  3. El Paso- 192 ghost sightings and 133 UFO sightings
  4. Dallas- 64 ghost sightings and 242 UFO sightings
  5. San Antonio- 26 ghost sightings and 276 UFO sightings
  6. Corpus Christi- 103 ghost sightings and 80 UFO sightings
  7. Fort Worth- 40 ghost sightings and 119 UFO sightings
  8. Laredo- 103 ghost sightings and 15 UFO sightings
  9. Arlington- 34 ghost sightings and 82 UFO sightings
  10. Amarillo- 70 ghost sightings and 45 UFO sightings

Comments / 15

Andrew Bonniwell
3d ago

There are a couple of haunted places in Tomball and over by Kingwood and Porter including what they say to be a haunted underpass at the tracks under Will Clayton Parkway

Reply(2)
3
Related
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Beer Gardens, Chicago Hotdogs and River Views

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us from San Antonio to the Hill Country, from Austin to Houston and all in between in search of Texas’ top-rated restaurants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
franchising.com

Twin Peaks Crowns Amanda Medrano as Miss Twin Peaks 2022

Nelly puts on a show at Texas Live! as Miss I-10 & Kirkwood takes first place. July 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Twin Peaks Restaurant held its annual Miss Twin Peaks International Contest at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas where Amanda Medrano from Twin Peaks I-10 & Kirkwood, located at 11335 Katy Freeway in Houston, was crowned the 2022 winner!
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
texasstandard.org

‘He was from another world’: The legacy of Texas rock musician Roky Erickson

This is the letter I’ve been waiting to write for over 50 years. It is one that is born out of the absolute love I have for your band, the 13th Floor Elevators, and how they gave me a life. That is not an exaggeration. When I saw the Elevators for the first time in early 1966, something happened inside me that had never happened before. …
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural#Greatlakesstakes Com
Click2Houston.com

🔒 13 extremely fun Houston-area attractions your kids will love

HOUSTON – Ready to get out of the house and have a proper Houston-area adventure? OK, so where to?. Of course, you can visit the area’s most popular destinations (e.g., the Houston Zoo, Space Center Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science) -- that is, if you have the courage and the cash. But chances are, you’ve already been to all of them, maybe even multiple times.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

The 'most affordable' Texas roadtrip runs through Jefferson County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Thursday, online travel site onlyinyourtstate.com released a map detailing what it described as the "most affordable" Lone Star road trip and the route runs right through Jefferson County. As for the affordability factor, the site notes that a family of four could spend less than $100 in total on the road trip through Southeast Texas. Here's what's on the road trip hit list.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

These Texas Cities Are Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Texas city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness. LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. Based on the study, Austin landed at number six on the list....
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The number of COVID-19 cases is still climbing across the country as doctors monitor new subvariants spreading in the United States. In Texas, case numbers are up 21% in the past week and up 79% in a month. More patients are ending up in hospitals across...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Report: Deadly heat remains concern at Texas prisons

HOUSTON — Amid a summer heat wave that has pushed temperatures in some Texas prisons without air conditioning to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, many inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather and believe actions taken by officials to mitigate the dangerous conditions continue to fall short, according to a new report.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexaminer.com

The Houston Riot of 1917

The Houston Riot of 1917 was a gruesome act of violence that was the result of rising racial tension between Black soldiers and White police officers. Known as the “Camp Logan Mutiny,” the tragedy involved 156 soldiers from the 3rd Battalion of the all-Black 24th United States Infantry. It took place on Aug. 23, 1917, changing the course of history as the only race riot to have more White deaths than Black deaths, resulting in the largest murder trial and the largest court marital ever.
HOUSTON, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy