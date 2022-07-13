ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiancée of Chicago cop paralyzed in shooting rips into Lightfoot, Police Supt. Brown: 'Do something!'

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The fiancée of a Chicago police officer who was shot and paralyzed over the weekend while breaking up a bar fight in Beverly blasted Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown Wednesday for apparently not acknowledging her husband's service to the community. "I am absolutely...

DeathToNormalcy
5d ago

She isn't wrong, the first I heard about this shooting was not from official channels, but other vocal police sources before it got picked up by the news. Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent l, and the Mayor don't have the police's backs.

Pat McCarthy
5d ago

The recent silence by Mayor Lightfoot, CPD Superintendent Brown and media outlets regarding crime sprees where 5 armed men rob and pistol whip up to a dozen different victims each and every night across Downtown, the Near North Side and Lincoln Park is also shocking. If not for CWB Chicago reporting these crimes, based on CPD reports, would we the Public have any knowledge of them?

seriouslypeople
5d ago

Keep voting to re-elect our current politicians and nothing will change. I hope businesses and politicians in Paris and London see through hype she’s tossing out. She should be here supporting the families of cops being shot. This starts with the governor on down. Keep voting democrat and nothing, nothing will change

