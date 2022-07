Families in the US are spending upward of $460 more per month on average due to inflation. Food is one of the many things getting pricier, which could mean your grocery trips need to be more focused on things you actually need. You can start by learning how to preserve the shelf life of the food in your fridge (like meat, milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables) and to only toss the foods that have gone bad.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO