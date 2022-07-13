ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Notes: Iguodala, Rollins, Lakers, Murray, Clippers

By Luke Adams
The Warriors only have 11 players on standard contracts so far, leaving at least three openings on their projected regular season roster. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, it's possible one of those spots will be filled by Andre Iguodala. Golden State hasn't set any sort of...

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers not willing to part with Talen Horton-Tucker for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are not interested in trading guard Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for guard Patrick Beverley. "While they continue to register the league's only tangible trade interest in Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving, it's likewise true that the Lakers have prioritized adding speed, youth and athleticism to the roster," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote. "As such, according to one source familiar with the team's thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers' side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah's very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz acquired Beverley and Malik Beasley in the Rudy Gobert trade and have made Beasley available as well."
The Spun

Look: LeBron Has A 5-Word Message For Brittney Griner

Despite his recent controversial comments, LeBron James has not backed down from calling for Brittney Griner to be freed from Russia. Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges. After pleading guilty last week, she faces up to 10 years in prison. James sent out a message...
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James' Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has made decision about his future with Nets?

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now, but that does not mean the star point guard is looking for a change of scenery. Brian Lewis of the New York Post was told by sources that Irving wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star is committed to the Nets even if they fulfill Kevin Durant's trade request.
NBA GM Reveals Major Reason Why Golden State Warriors Need To Trade For Kevin Durant: "When Steph Goes, So Do Their Championship Chances."

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes is active and teams are constantly finding more ways to send an offer to the disgruntled Brooklyn Nets, who have seen their attempt at a championship push fall flat with the desire of both their star players to leave the team. While Kyrie is a manageable asset, Kevin Durant is not as easy to manage.
Kobe Bryant Said Only One Player Could Beat Him 1-On-1: "If There's Gonna Be A Player To Beat Me, He Retired On That Last Shot In Utah In '98."

Kobe Bryant was easily one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. Starting off as a teenager with the Los Angeles Lakers, a young Kobe had limited chances to showcase his talents. But all of it changed after a couple of seasons as Bryant burst into the scene as one of the most exciting players to watch in the game.
NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Tried To Land Bradley Beal But He Rejected The Move

The Golden State Warriors ended the 2021-22 season as the NBA Champions and can look back at their year as a great success. Klay Thompson returned to playing basketball, Draymond Green proved his defensive value, and Stephen Curry proved to be ageless as usual. The emergence of Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga further aided the Warriors in their championship quest.
Yardbarker

Former Suns Center JaVale McGee Dishes on Why He Joined Dallas

Former Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee couldn't beat them, so he joined them. After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, McGee ultimately joined the dark side in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal with the team. The Suns were reportedly unwilling...
Yardbarker

Former Heat Guard Goran Dragic Calls Out Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

The Miami Heat have expressed interest in Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during free agency. Former Heat player Goran Dragic, who spent last season in Brooklyn, didn't exactly enjoy his experience playing with both players. Dragic, now with the Chicago Bulls, recently said the environment was more about individual accomplishments.
