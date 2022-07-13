Pacific Notes: Iguodala, Rollins, Lakers, Murray, Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are not interested in trading guard Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for guard Patrick Beverley. “While they continue to register the league’s only tangible trade interest in Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, it’s likewise true that the Lakers have prioritized adding speed, youth and athleticism to the roster,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote. “As such, according to one source familiar with the team’s thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers’ side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah’s very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz acquired Beverley and Malik Beasley in the Rudy Gobert trade and have made Beasley available as well.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO