Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers: Signs with Philadelphia

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Deslauriers (undisclosed) signed a four-year, $7 million contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. Deslauriers...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Sent down Saturday

Moniak was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Moniak lost out on consistent at-bats over the last few weeks and will head to the minors after Johan Camargo (knee) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Moniak hit .130 with a double, four runs and two RBI over 18 games during his time in the majors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Louis Belpedio: Joining Philly organization

Belpedio signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. Belpedio had 30 points in 69 contests with AHL Iowa last year. He'll likely begin 2022-23 with AHL Lehigh Valley, though he'll be a depth option for the Flyers should they need an extra defenseman.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Optioned to Triple-A

Appel was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel joined the Phillies' bullpen in late June and posted a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings over four appearances with the major-league club. However, the right-hander will head back to the minors after Ranger Suarez (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes outsmarts the NFL by appearing in beer commercial that's not actually about beer

If you've ever watched an NFL game, you may have noticed that dozens of beer commercials will generally air during each game. If you pay close attention to those commercials though, you may have also noticed that none of them ever feature any NFL players and there's actually a good reason for that: The NFL has a rule in place that keeps active players from directly endorsing beer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Nicolas Deslauriers
CBS Sports

Bruins' Connor Carrick: Lands with Boston

Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Carrick spent most of last season with AHL Charlotte while under contract to the Kraken. He posted 32 points in 59 contests with the Checkers, and he'll likely move on to AHL Providence for the bulk of 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Keith Kinkaid: Inks two-way contract

Kinkaid signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Kinkaid spent the last two years in the Rangers' organization. He made 37 appearances with AHL Hartford in 2021-22, posting a 2.94 GAA and a .904 save percentage. With Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman under contract, Kinkaid is likely not higher than third on the Bruins' depth chart in goal.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Suns match Deandre Ayton's max offer sheet; Zach LaVine gets supermax deal

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
#Flyers
CBS Sports

Panthers' Gerald Mayhew: Signs two-way contract

Mayhew (undisclosed) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Friday. Mayhew drew into 40 games split between the Flyers and the Ducks in 2021-22, collecting 11 goals and 12 points over that span. The 29-year-old will likely bounce between levels in 2022-23. Mayhew missed the last two games of the season with an undisclosed injury, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be an option for Opening Night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Trade target

Sources indicate the Diamondbacks are willing to discuss a trade involving Walker, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Walker rebounded from a down year in 2021 and is tied for ninth in MLB with 22 home runs -- he hit No. 22 on Friday. While his .206 batting average may not look appealing, the first baseman's expected average (.269 xBA) and on-base rate (.400 xwOBA, 17th in MLB) paint a different picture of his value. Teams more analytically inclined will see through the low batting average.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Quiet start to rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) has gone 1-for-8 with a run scored through three rehab games with Triple-A Salt Lake. Fletcher kicked off the rehab assignment Tuesday, and he's had an uneventful three games thus far. The good news is that the utility man, who underwent surgery to repair the adductor muscles in both legs May 10, was able to play three straight days without suffering any setbacks, starting twice at second base and once as the designated hitter. Fletcher is expected to be ready to return to the Angels on July 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Goes yard in three-hit effort

Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Padres. Marte was involved in both of Arizona's scoring plays Friday. He hit a solo shot in the first inning and was on base when Christian Walker hit a two-run blast in the fourth. This was Marte's third homer in the last four games, a span in which he's gone 7-for-15 (.467). He's up to a .276/.368/.459 slash line with eight long balls, 29 RBI, 45 runs scored and four stolen bases in 80 contests. He was caught stealing in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday, which was his first attempted steal since June 15 -- that suggests he's starting to move past a hamstring injury that has nagged him since late June.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Staying in Vegas

Smith (knee) signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday. Smith will remain in Vegas on a deal with an identical cap hit to his last contract. The 31-year-old should remain a fixture of the Golden Knights' top six and power-play group as a steady two-way winger. He'll be counted on for more offense after Vegas shipped out Max Pacioretty to create enough cap space to get Smith's deal done.
NHL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI

