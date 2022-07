SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - A woman was killed in a gator attack Friday night. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation in the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood. An elderly female was observed falling into a pond along the course near her residence and struggled to stay afloat. While in the water two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and FWC responded to capture and remove the alligators from the pond to further the investigation. The victim's name has been withheld.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO