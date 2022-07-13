ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde parents say they have not heard from Gov. Abbott, other Texas Lawmakers

By Nick Bradshaw
News Channel 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas — Family members said they are struggling to hear from many Texas Lawmakers including the Governor of Texas. "For everybody out there getting ready to vote, since this has happened Governor Greg Abbott has yet to reach out," said Angel Garza father of 10-year-old Amerie Jo...

www.kxxv.com

Comments / 100

B-Lady
2d ago

I feel so much for these parents, grandparents, Aunt's, uncles and other family members. Little cousins. They are hurting so badly and our state representatives have just moved on and forgotten about them in the process. Business as usual. My heart crys. Prayers for Uvalde. 💔😥✨🙏❤️🙏🕊️

Reply(14)
24
Edith P.
2d ago

Sounds to me they will be voting for Beto. I don't blame them he has to be the worst Governor Texas has had. Rick Perry was even better than Abbott. Abbott needs to go. He doesn't care about anything but power.

Reply(4)
27
The watcher
2d ago

You will not hear from him because election is near n he don’t want to say something that’ll cost him that. Ask Abbott where his wife came from?

Reply(2)
16
 

#South Texas#Funerals#Politics State#Politics Governor#Texas Lawmakers#Democratic
Politics
americasvoice.org

San Antonio Express-News Editorial: Greg Abbott Chooses “Border Showmanship” and “Politics” Over Border Solutions

Washington, DC – More voices are calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s relentless nativism, including how his escalating campaign against immigrants comes at the expense of real policy solutions. In a must-read new editorial, the San Antonio Express-News condemns Gov. Abbott’s “border showmanship” and prioritization of “politics” instead...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

