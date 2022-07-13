ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Large Firework Detonated Inside Eagan Movie Theater

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a southern Twin Cities suburb are working to identify the person or persons who set off a large firework inside a movie theater Tuesday night....

CBS Minnesota

Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.  The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.  Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Richfield man learns lesson in compassion after woman tries to steal from him

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Neighbors are praising a Richfield man for the way he handled an unexpected encounter recently.A discovery in his garage prompted him to call 911 but by the time officers got there, his perspective on the whole situation changed.Dan McCurdy leaves his garage open from time to time. No big deal, he saysUntil one evening - when he came home to an uninvited guest rummaging through it."This girl had probably the worst luck there is because I was coming around the corner right here," said McCurdy. He called 911 on the apparent thief."As I come around the corner...
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Truck slams into south Minneapolis restaurant, owner says police were too busy to respond

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis restaurant owner says he's still waiting to hear from the police investigators after someone drove through his storefront window.Andrew Kraft, the owner of the Bungalow Club in south Minneapolis, says a Dodge pickup slammed into his restaurant's front window around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone inside was able to get out of the way, and no one was hurt.Kraft says they called 911, and the operator said that police were dealing with several major calls at the time. One of them could have been the standoff in south Minneapolis that ended in a fatal police shooting. "They kinda just told us, if we wanted to...to cancel the call, take the case number and call back," Kraft said. Police say that their system has to prioritize calls, adding that they are still investigating. Police said that the restaurant called them hours later and said they didn't need an officer to respond.The Minneapolis Police Department has been significantly understaffed for the last two years. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBO

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
BLAINE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Two People Injured in Red Wing Crash

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Red Wing Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a pick-up truck was traveling north on Highway 61 while an SUV was traveling south on County 18 Blvd when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 6:10 p.m.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders dies after being found unresponsive in home

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka's Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders has died after being found unresponsive in his home Saturday, the city announced.First responders attempted lifesaving measures on Flanders, and he was transported to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. He was 59 years old, and officials said his death was a medical emergency."My heart is broken for Jim's family and our fire family. Losing one of our brothers is devastating," Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance said. "He was always at his post helping our community prepare for and deal with emergencies."Flanders served the Minnetonka Fire Department for many years, and in 2021 received the Spirit of Minnetonka award, which is given to the city's employee of the year.The fire department said more information will be shared once plans for Flanders' memorial have been finalized.
MINNETONKA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Arrested After Armed Faribault Standoff

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly caused a standoff in Faribault overnight. A press release from the Faribault Police Department says the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report that a man, identified as Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, allegedly pointed a hand gun at a man and his adult son walking in the 400 block of Central Ave. The men reported Zamarripa Almeda was also yelling and cursing at them.
FARIBAULT, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka mourns sudden death of assistant fire chief

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota first responders mourn the death of Minnetonka assistant fire chief Jim Flanders after he died on Saturday. Firefighters and police arrived at Flanders' home after he was found unresponsive. First responders began lifesaving measures, and he was transported to the hospital, where he died, the City of Minnetonka said in a post.
MINNETONKA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Man Appears in Court on Charges for Standoff

A 39 year old Faribault man was charged today with two felonies related to an incident that started Wednesday night and ended in the early hours of Thursday morning. Juan Jose Zamarripa, was charged with second-degree assault and making terroristic threats. He was also charged with fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Teenager Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Causes Crash

Andover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a weekend crash should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by distracted driving. In this case, officials say the teenage girl who was behind the wheel of a passenger vehicle that crashed into a semi-truck admitted she was watching an episode of "Stranger Things" while streaming Netflix on her phone when the crash occurred.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
BLAINE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Officers and SWAT Team Arrest Downtown Resident

Sgt. Matt Knutson with the Faribault Police Department confirmed for KDHL that a report was made at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night of a gun-pointing incident in the 400 block of Central Avenue. The male suspect was reported to have pointed a firearm at another male and his child before...
Axios Twin Cities

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Cities According To The Faces Of Bill Murray

Don't get me wrong, I love Two Harbors. But whenever I'm in the city, I definitely see outfits like this one from 'Caddy Shack'. See the iconic "Cinderella Story" scene here. Ever heard the saying "when bland meets plain, you'll find Blaine". Check out a few clips from the movie 'Tootsie' here.
TWO HARBORS, MN
